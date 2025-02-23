Share

Former Military President, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) has revealed that there was tension between former military Head of State, Yakubu Gowon and the late Biafra warlord, Emeka Odumegwu Ojukwu.

The former military ruler disclosed this in his memoir titled, ‘A Journey in Service’ and launched on Thursday, February 20, 2025, in Abuja.

According to Babangida, Gowon’s emergence as Head of State brought tension as Ojukwu rejected Gowon’s emergence, saying in the absence of the killed Aguyi-Ironsi, a Senior Army Officer like Brigadier Babafemi Ogundipe should have been made the head of State.

He said, “The emergence of Lt-Col. Gowon as the new Commander-in-Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces marked the beginning of the tension between Gowon and Lt-Col. Emeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu.

“In an early morning broadcast from Enugu, Ojukwu rejected Gowon’s emergence as Head of State, insisting that in the absence of Aguiyi-Ironsi, the most senior Nigerian Army officer in the person of Brigadier Babafemi Ogundipe, should be Head of State and Commander-in-Chief.

“The state of national tension increased. Eager to restore confidence in the country, Lt-Col. Gowon assembled regional politicians, dubbed Leaders of Thought, to fashion a way forward for the country.

“Then, he turned his attention to the military, making a few tactical changes. Those changes were detailed enough to affect younger officers like me.

“In early August, I was transferred from the ‘A’ Squadron Reconnaissance Unit in Kaduna to the ‘B’ Squadron

in Abeokuta.”

