How Invading Herdsmen Killed My Son, Shot My Wife, Mother, Sister, Others –Father Of 6

A father of six and survivor of the herdsmen attack on Mbaav and Mbadura communities, Turan, Jato-Aka, in Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State, Mr. Terfa Ahembe has recounted his ordeal in the hands of the terrorists.

Mr. Ahembe, spoke with New Telegraph on how the enemies killed his son (Nanen), shot his wife, mother, sister and other children who are currently receiving treatment at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH).

At least 16 other people were killed during last week’s bloody attack which saw no fewer than seven of his surviving family members still receiving treatment at the hospital.

Ahembe lamented the deadly attack that has left his family in ruins, stressing that if not because of the support of Governor Hyacinth Alia, other members of his family would also have died.

The father of six said that the invaders struck when his family members were all deeply asleep outside the house due to the hot weather.

He revealed that he was not indoors when the herders made the incursion into the community, stressing that his mother, wife, and children were shot repeatedly on their hands and legs with his wife and mother sustaining fractures on both their shoulders and legs.

He said his sister whom he requested to come and help him on the farm was not spared as she was shot on both legs, a development that makes it very difficult for her to walk. Terfa stated that his sons whom the guns also did not spare, are no longer going to school as they sustained deep gunshot wounds.