How Internet Fraudster Killed Friend Over Money

The homicide section of the Delta State Police Command has launched investigation into the death of one Courage who was allegedly killed by his friend over money. The deceased was accused by his friend, one Ogheneghare of taking his client and money that was supposed to come to him.

The suspect said he was the one talking to a client first, before the deceased went behind him to talk to the client and collected the money meant for him. Ogheneghare said the deceased got to know about the deal when he informed him, but went behind him to take his client.

It was gathered that immediately the deceased received the money he moved out of the house they were bought living to rent his own apartment. The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, who narrated the incident in a video, said that it was sad and that the command warned severally last year on the increasing rate of unnecessary cases of murder in the state.

Edafe said it was becoming worrisome that unwarranted death was getting too much in the state, as a result of unnecessary behavior of youths in the state and that this is one of the numerous cases being witnessed now.

Genesis

The 28-year-old man, Ogheneghare, said himself and his late friend decided to go into Internet fraud after graduation from school when they couldn’t secure jobs and they were doing well with the fraud business. He said: “The deceased and I were roommates before the unfortunate incident occurred.

We were also childhood friends, unfortunately it was greed from Courage that separated us and he went his way. “We have been together for long, we also grew up together in the same community and finished from the University same year, but when we couldn’t secure jobs, we decided to go into internet fraud, after going through some training about the work.

“What caused our fight was that I was the first person talking to the client, but he logged me out, and continued with the person. Courage knew I was going to make money from the work, but decided to take it from me and started talking to the person.

“When I got wind of it, I went to him and asked him what I did to him, he didn’t respond, I left him and continued what I was doing, but I didn’t hear it anymore.” Ogheneghare added that, “it was because he couldn’t bear it anymore that he went to his house to confront him.

“I tried to persuade him to let me continue talking to the client, but he said the client has become his own, I also asked why he logged me out of the Whatsapp, because that was the only way I could reach the client. Courage stood his ground that he will not allow me to have access to the client, because it has now become his own.

“All Courage wanted was to take the money alone, but denied logging me out of the Whatsapp. That was what led to our fight. I didn’t actually want to fight him if he had given me what I asked him.”

Cultist

The suspect who is a member of black axe said the shovel he used to hit his friend was sold to him by one of his cult friend for protection of himself. “When I got to Courage’s house to ask him to allow me access to the Whatsapp, instead he confronted me, that was how we started fighting, when we were fighting, Courage tried to hit me with an object that was when I brought mine out and hit him with the shovel.

“I never knew my shovel will hit him on his head, because he was the first person that hit me, when he hit me again, that was when I hit him, but I never knew it touched his head, because it was in the night that we fight.”

Hospital

“It was when we were fighting that he suddenly fell down, and he was bleeding profusely and was rushed to the hospital by some people who saw us fighting. “Courage was later confirmed dead at the hospital where he was rushed to, it was after I was arrested that I got to know the extent of the injury he sustained in the fight.

“I never knew he will die, I only tried to fight him and get what I wanted from him. We are both into cultism, but different groups. I am a black axe member, but he was an Aiye member, but that never separated us. “As a friend we never talked about the cult group we belonged to when we are together.

We joined cult groups due to pressure and harassment in school, we had never participated in cult activities before now, we only joined to protect ourselves from the opposition. “There is no gain in cultism, I will never advise people to join cult, it leads to death. God should please forgive me and I also appeal to Courage’s parents to forgive me. I regret my action; my parents should also forgive me because I have put them and my siblings to shame.”

Police

The police Spokesperson urged parents to bring their children up in the way of God and discourage them from what will lead them to their untimely death and avoid aggressive manner and things that can be avoided. He said: “They should also do away with the intake of illicit substance that can lead to death or destruction of property.”

In a similar situation, a 41-yearold man was arrested for allegedly doing threesome with two teenagers at Delta State. The Police Spokesperson who also narrated the incident on Facebook page said it was a pathetic situation where a 41 year old man allegedly coerced and had a threesome with two female minors aged 12-yrs and 13-years.

Edafe said a report was received at Agbaho area of the state and that young girls still going through sexual harassment and abuse from men who are old to be their parents, just like the suspect. “When the report came to the Command, operatives of the gender unit were deployed to the scene and the suspect was arrested. It is a pity, I wonder what those suspects find attractive in the young girls.”

Suspect

The 41-year-old man, Ogheneghenerogaga Emmanuel, said it was after he was arrested that he realised that the girls were minors, because they didn’t look like minors to him when he saw them and they attracted him. “When I met the two of them, they never looked like minors to me, I talked to them and they accepted to date me, it was the 13-year-old girl that brought the 12-year-old girl.

“It was the older one that I first slept with before the younger one came into the picture and she also accepted to date me when I told her I liked and love her, they usually come to my house. I have also slept with the younger one before the threesome day.”

Threesome

“One fateful day, I was at home when the two girls came to check on me and I started playing with them, I told them that I wanted to try something with them and I asked the two of them to sleep beside me which they did. “It was in the process that I did threesome with them, one of them said she has not tried it before, but only hear people talking about threesome and the likes.

“I didn’t defile the 12-yr-old and the 13-year-old girls, they were both dis-virgin when I met them.” When asked if someone sleeps with his own daughter at that age how he will feel, he said “I will felt bad.”

Victim

One of the victims, a 12-year-old girl said it was the older girl that invited her to the suspects house, before the suspect had carnal knowledge of her and her friend. She said it was the man who defiled me, I told him I cannot do it, but he said it will not pain me.

“I never new my friend have been sleeping with him before then, until that fateful day. He threatened me not to tell anyone including my parents, but I was sick. “It was because of the sickness that my mother got to know about the incident and begged me to tell her what happened to me, I told her a friend of mine took me to a man’s house and the man slept with me.

“My mum started weeping and took me to the hospital where it was confirmed that I was raped. Now I cannot sit down, I always feel pains from my private part. I spent three days at the hospital before I was discharged, before we got to the suspect he was already arrested by the police.

“My parents were told that he has been bringing young girls to the house before now. It was also the residents that reported him to the police who came to arrest him.”

The victim told the police that since the incident happened she has not been able to go to school, she always stay indoor throughout the day, as a result of her peers laughing at her.

“I regret following my friend.” Edafe however said that because of the fact that the minors came to the man’s house doesn’t mean they agreed to what the suspect did to them, it is not acceptable to in law.