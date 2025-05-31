How Internal Crisis, Jandor’s Exit Destabilised Pdp In Lagos

Share

The Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is grappling with one of its deepest internal crises in recent years, a situation worsened by the dramatic exit of Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, the party’s governorship candidate in the 2023 general elections. Once hailed as a unifying force and the party’s brightest hope in Lagos politics, Jandor’s departure has left behind a fractured structure, power tussles, and a growing question about the PDP’s relevance in the state ahead of the 2027 general elections.

A promising rise, a painful fall

Jandor, the founder of the Lagos4Lagos Movement, defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the PDP in 2021. With a strong grassroots base and youthful energy, he infused renewed hope into the PDP, a party that had consistently failed to clinch the governorship seat in Lagos since the advent of the Fourth Republic.

His emergence as the PDP’s governorship candidate in the 2023 elections was both celebrated and controversial. While many welcomed him as the breath of fresh air needed to challenge the APC’s decades-long dominance, others within the party viewed him as an outsider who hijacked the structure, sidelining older party faithful.

After failing to unseat the incumbent Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and facing mounting internal opposition, Jandor finally left the PDP in early 2025, citing betrayal, lack of structure, and unresolved internal crises.

Jandor, who resigned from the PDP on Monday March 3, 2025, announced his defection to the APC on Monday March 17, during a press conference.

Jandor recalled his journey into the PDP, adding that he decided to go back to the APC as a reflection of his unwavering commitment to the progress of Lagos State and his belief that unity among progressives is essential to achieving the collective aspirations of the people.

“Before you are quick to remind me of the reasons upon which we left the APC in the first place, let me respond with a popular Yoruba adage that says if a woman has not tried two husbands, she probably would not know which is better.

“In APC, we have a leader, even if you fault his selection choices, you can’t fault his desire to always win for his party to the benefit of all members, followers and the state. While in Lagos PDP, you have a leader that will, at every election cycle work against his own party, and willfully dash the hopes of many party members and followers. We have chosen the better alternative.

“Our journey in the PDP during the 2023 gubernatorial election and the election petition at the tribunal through to the Supreme Court was driven by a sincere desire to win for the PDP and serve the people of Lagos State.

“While we remain proud of the campaign we ran and the support we garnered, we believe that working within the fold of the APC offers a more viable platform to deliver on our promises of good governance for all Lagosians, even if I am not the one on the ballot.

“Our return to the APC is not a decision made lightly. It is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to the progress of Lagos State and our belief that unity among progressives is essential to achieving the collective aspirations of our people,” he said.

Jandor then extended his “sincere gratitude to the President and the Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who recognised our modest contributions to democracy and nation building.”

He also recognised “the relentless efforts of the Chief of Staff to the President, Rt. Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila, who has been on our case for over one year to return ‘home’, and join hands with Mr. President.”

We knew Jandor was an APC agent in PDP- State party chairman, Aivoji

Speaking on the exit of Jandor from the PDP, Philip Aivoji, Chairman of the Lagos State chapter of the party, stated in an interview with Saturday Telegraph that there was nothing that happened in the party that was not known to the public, especially “how Jandor came and within six months he was given the PDP’s governorship ticket right from Abuja.”

“They gave him the ticket without carrying the state chapter of the party along, may be they saw what we did not see, but we still worked along with them. Incidentally, we discovered the kind of person Jandor is, he is so arrogant and pumpous, he did not believe in the party, he believed he could win the election on his own.

“We tried our best and we did all we could during the election, but he damaged his chances by so many actions.

“As a leader of the party in the state, I cannot join issues with somebody who came to the party and left the way he came. I wish him well wherever he is, people have been talking about it, even party members who know better than I do, saw him as an agent who came to destroy the party and left,” he said, adding that Jandor went back to the APC where he came from.

The PDP state chairman added that party will come and go, but that people must think about future of the state and that of the country at large.

He said; “What we see in the nation generally is something to worry about. Looking at the judiciary, the legislature and even to the presidency, where lies the hope for people and how can we say that we are bringing about a good democracy or democratic practice. So a lot of things are going on in the country that are not so good, some things that we cannot even imagine will happen in the world are happening in Nigeria.”

Asked if the exit of Jandor from the party was a surprise to him, he said that he was not surprised, adding that Jandor’s actions and behaviours showed that he could not work with the party, “especially a party that has decorum, and pedigree.”

“With the way we were groomed, we look at the party as being supreme. But party members nowadays just take its leaders to court anyhow. Some of us who have been in politics since the days of the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN), National Party of Nigeria (NPN), Social Democratic Party (SDP), National Republican Convention (NRC) and others are surprised with what we are witnessing now that we never expected could happen in politics. We will continue to do our best and see that everything gets better,” he said.

On why his party that has been around for a long time came third in Lagos State in the governorship election of 2023, Aivoji said that this had to do with the imposition of candidate that he spoke about earlier.

“Also, you know what happened was about this Obedient Movement. You can see that it was the worst outing of the PDP in the state, when Jandor was made the candidate of the party. But we will not cry over split milk, we will work for a better future,” he said.

Fault lines widen

Since Jandor’s exit, the Lagos PDP has been in disarray. Leadership struggles have intensified as various factions scramble for control of the party.

At the heart of the crisis is a long-standing issue: the party’s failure to create a unified front or establish a clear succession plan.

Some party leaders alleged that Jandor’s defection exposed the weakness in PDP’s internal democracy.

“He came, took over the structure, and left it worse than he met it,” one aggrieved party chieftain remarked. Others, however, argued that the party failed Jandor by not fully integrating his movement and offering the kind of support necessary to unseat an entrenched ruling party.

The exodus continues

Since Jandor’s departure, the PDP in Lagos has witnessed a series of defections at the ward, local government, and even state levels. Loyalists of the Lagos4Lagos Movement have followed their leader to new political alignments, further draining the party of youthful strength and electoral promise.

Moreover, donor fatigue and reduced public enthusiasm have hit the party’s finances and visibility. The once vibrant campaign machinery that surrounded Jandor’s governorship ambition has dissipated, leaving a shell of an organisation riddled with mistrust and confusion.

Hope or haze ahead?

The PDP in Lagos now faces a critical crossroad. To survive, it must confront the deep-rooted issues of leadership instability, weak grassroots structure, and internal sabotage. It must also reconcile with its estranged members, rebuild its brand, and find a new, compelling face to rally support around.

Political observers say if the PDP fails to learn from the Jandor episode, it risks total political irrelevance in Lagos by 2027. The APC, while dealing with its own challenges, continues to benefit from the PDP’s disunity.

Conclusion

The exit of Jandor was not merely the loss of a politician; it signaled a systemic breakdown within the Lagos PDP.

His rise and fall serve as a case study in how internal conflict, poor integration strategies, and ego-driven politics can undo even the most promising opposition movement. Whether the party can regroup and recover remains uncertain, but for now, the shadow of Jandor looms large over the fractured remains of the Lagos PDP.

