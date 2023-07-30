How Insecurity Limits Innovation, Economic Growth In Nigeria, by Experts

Industry experts have noted that lack of security is one of the factors limiting tech innovation and economic growth in Nigeria and Africa as a whole. According to them, leveraging youth, culture, and creative economy is the key to Africa’s future. They said Africa can secure its future by unlocking the power of its youths, culture, creative economy, and technology.

At a forum organised by Africa Soft Power in collaboration with the Ford Foundation, Open Society Foundations, and African Women on Board recently, stakeholders in the tech ecosystem, economy, and government focused on the intricate relationship between digital platforms, technology adoption, youth empowerment, and creative entrepreneurship. “As a country and as a continent, it is imperative to include young people and women in every leadership space.

From #EndSARS to #Congoisbleeding and other several social movements that the continent has witnessed in recent years, we have seen what happens when we do not provide the needed inclusion and security for women and young people,” highlighted Nkiru Balonwu, Founder and Creative Director of Africa Soft Power.

He added: “We will continue to have these conversations, shining the light on the immense opportunities that Africa’s soft power, deeply rooted in its vibrant culture and youthful population, offers for growth.

While the advent of digital media and advancements in technology are providing African youths with platforms to express their talents, shape their own narratives, and build successful careers across various industries, we remain committed to advancing conversations that will help the continent leverage this growth potential.