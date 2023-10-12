How Insecurity Hindered Nigeria’s Development Since Independence

Nigeria, a nation specially blessed by God, has not had the fortune of blossoming and rising to its full potential since its independence from the United Kingdom in 1960, due largely to challenges occasioned by poor leadership. In this piece, PATRICK OKOHUE takes a look at the various security challenges that has kept the nation on its knees and what can be done to achieve a better, safer nation

Last week, Nigeria celebrated its 63 years as an independent nation, having gained independence from the United Kingdom in 1960. In the last 63 years, Nigeria has gone through a lot of stages, some high points and some low and has come to be accepted by many nations as the giant of Africa, not only because of its population, as it boasts of being the most populous nation in Africa and also the most populous black nation on earth, but also as the number economic hub of the continent.

However, despite the prestige that Nigeria enjoys among the comity of nation in the Africa continent and even among nations of the Commonwealth, it remains a nation that is facing many daunting challenges at home. Besides the economic challenges bedeviling the people that makes every young Nigeria eager to go outside the country to seek better life, security has been one challenge that successive governments has been battling over the years, but its seems the harder the government fights insecurity, the bolder the purveyors of insecurity gets and the more damage they do to the country.

Discovery of oil

Before Nigeria’s independence oil was discovered in the country, first in Oloibiri, present day Bayelsa State in 1956. With independence and commencement of the drilling of oil in the Niger Delta region, it was not long before agitation began among the youths of the region who felt they were not getting a fair deal from what they felt belongs to them and Isaac Adaka Boro, an Ijaw youth was at the forefront of that struggle. Though, many people may think that Niger Delta armed struggle began with MEND, Henry Okah or Asari-Dokubo, it is not so, decades before them an Isaac Adaka Boro led an armed campaign for greater Niger Delta autonomy, resource control and self-determination for the inhabitants of the Niger Delta.

Niger-Delta militancy

So, it will be right to say that militancy in Nigeria’s Niger-Delta region is one of the earliest forms of organised rebellion and insurgency in the country dating back to shortly after independence. However the insurgency resurfaced in the early 90s, when foreign oil corporations exploration of oil in the region started degrading the Niger Delta regions and minority groups in the region did not take it lying down. Though the intention was first justifiable and even commendable, it later turned to criminality with oil pipeline vandalism, loss of lives, kidnapping, killing of security operatives; all adding to the forces leading to a meltdown of Nigeria’s economy.

Indeed, the Nigerian government’s failure to address the legitimate concerns of the population of the Niger Delta region has resulted in further deterioration of the security situation in the region. Also, oil exploitation and the politics of distribution of oil wealth have created disempowerment, frustration, and deprivation which have further exacerbated violence in the Niger- Delta region. The price for the militancy in the region has not only been economic, as it has also led to the death of many people.

In 2013, militants killed 12 police officers in an ambush and though the Presidential Amnesty Programme was successful, victory was short- lived. In 2016, the rebranded Niger Delta Avengers came back with a vengeance. Recall that pipeline vandalism by the Niger Delta Avengers in 2016 resulted in a distortion in oil production and culminated in one of Nigeria’s worst economic recessions. This further led to a decline in average oil production from 2.2 million barrels per day to 1.4 million barrels in daily production.

Also, a report by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), documented over 8,560 pipeline vandalism cases between 2015 and 2018. However in 2022, the Federal Gov- ernment awarded a multi-billion naira pipeline surveillance contract to a former leader of the Movement for the Emancipation of Niger Delta, Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo. This has so far doused the tension in the region and has helped the nation improve on its oil production, though still unable to meet its OPEC quota.

Boko Haram insurgency

While the nation was still grappling with how to deal with the challenges of Niger Delta militancy which at the time was leading to varied criminalities in the region, another group of insurgents emerged in the North East of the country. The Boko Haram group, a Jihadist organisation now synonymous with insurgency in Nigeria emerged. Boko Haram, which means ‘Western education is forbidden’ in the local Hausa language, was founded in the Northeast Nigerian state of Borno in the early 2000s by Mohammed Yusuf.

Mohammed Yusuf and his followers, who established religious education schools in Maiduguri, Borno State capital, as an alternative to Western education, are called “Boko Haram” by locals. The terror group tries to recruit illiterate youths in particular, offering poor youth high wages in exchange for joining the group that later metamorphosed into a terror. After Muhammed Yusuf died in police custody, Abu Bakr Shekau took over the terror group in 2009. Boko Haram began to commit mass violence under Shekau’s leadership.

As of 2015, members of Boko Haram, which began operating in Nigeria Adamawa and Yobe states after Borno, had shifted their attacks to neighboring countries such as Cameroon, Benin, Chad, and Niger. In 2009, the group started an armed rebellion against the Nigerian state. And the death toll has risen to 37,500 deaths since 2011. These casualties also include law enforcement with 2019 accounting for the demise of 750 operatives. According to the Global Terrorism Index, the group has grown to become the deadliest extremist group in the world. Besides the deaths, Boko Haram insurgency resulted in the displacement of about 2.5 million Nigerians.

About 244,000 others now live as refugees as a result. The leadership crisis that erupted within Boko Haram in 2016 caused the group to split into two factions led by the founder’s son, Abu Musab al-Barnawi, and Abu Bakr Shekau. While Shekau controls Boko Haram, Barnawi established the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP). Though the leadership tussle between the groups eventually led to the death of Shekau, it has not however reduced the effect of the group in the regions of its operation, though the efforts of security agencies seem to have restricted their activities to the fringes of the area where they use to hold sway.

Many people are still baffled as to how the group grew into a large militant organization, that at a time around 2014 and 2015 held many territories and hosted its flags in many local governments of Borno, Yobe, Adamawa and some other states. It has also undertook many kidnap, especially of school girls many of who they eventually married out to their members, like the case of many Chibok school girl there were kidnap and 10 years later many of them are yet to be returned. Boko Haram has never revealed the number of its members because it lacks a clear organizational structure. In contrast, the Nigerian government recently announced that over 51,000 Boko Haram and ISWAP members had surrendered mostly due to food shortages.

Farmers/ herders’ clashes

Another challenge Nigeria has had to deal with in the recent past the challenge of farmers and herders clashes which has left tales of woes in many communities. There have been violent disputes between nomadic animal herders and farmers in Nigeria for many years. But disagreements over the use of land and water, as well as grazing routes, have been exacerbated by climate change and the spread of the Sahara Desert, as herders move further south looking for pasture. Thousands have been killed in clashes over limited resources.

Benue State, in North Central country, has recorded the deadliest attacks. Many people have been killed and several house set ablaze when gunmen attack communities and open fire on on those fleeing the conflict. Some have also blamed herders for kidnapping people and demanding a ransom. The tension has led to some state governors banning grazing on open land, and thus creating friction with the many of those in leadership position in support of the herders. In 2019, the Federal Government launched a 10-year National Livestock Transformation Plan to curtail the movement of cattle and boost livestock production in an attempt to stop the conflict.

But critics say a lack of political leadership, expertise and funding, plus delays are derailing the project. Just as some alleged it is a ploy to give land to herders across the country and increase their dominance and plant them in all regions of the country. The twin crises of boko haranm and farmers/ herders crisis has led many people to flee their homes and are today residing in refugee camps, popularly known as Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Camps, where they go find shelter away from the crisis in their home lands.

Banditry and kidnapping

While the government was still battling the challenge of farmers/herders crisis, another kind of crisis emerge in parts of the country, banditry, animal rustling and kidnapping One of the scariest threats for families in Nigeria is the frequent kidnapping of schoolchildren from their classrooms and boarding houses. More than 1,000 students have been abducted from their schools since December 2020, many only released after thousands of dollars are paid as ransom. Some of the kidnappers are commonly referred to as bandits.

These criminals raid villages, kidnap civilians and burn down houses. Attacks by bandits have forced thousands of people to flee their homes and seek shelter in other parts of the country. The North-West is the epicentre of these attacks. In Zamfara State alone, over 3,000 people have been killed since 2012 and the attacks are still on going. Hundreds of schools were closed following abductions at schools in Zamfara and Niger states, where children as young as three years old were seized.

By every indication, Nigeria’s lucrative kidnapping industry is thriving – expanding into previously safe areas – and seemingly beyond the control of the country’s army. It poses a real threat to trade and education, as well as the country’s farming communities.

Unknown gunmen

Another challenge is that of the unknown gunmen, which was borne out of the arm struggle of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), agitating for a separate Biafra nation in the South East region of the country. This has pitched the agitators against the Nigerian security agencies. IPOB are insistent on a group of states in the South-East, mainly made up of people from the Igbo ethnic group, to break away and form the independent nation of Biafra. The group was founded in 2014 by Nnamdi Kanu, who was later arrested and is facing terrorism and treason charges.

His arrest has been a major blow to the movement and has subsequently given rise to what is today known as unknown gunmen. The idea of Biafra is not new. In 1967, regional leaders declared an independent state, which led to a brutal civil war and the death of up to a million people. Supporters of Nnamdi Kanu’s movement, popularly called the unknown gunmen have been accused of launching deadly attacks on government offices, prisons and the homes of politicians and community leaders, though IPOB has consistently disassociated itself from them and the enforcement of Monday stay-at- home, which has brought stagnation to the region, especially on Mondays.

Experts speak

Writing on the challenge of in-security in Nigeria in recent times, an Associate Professor and Senior Lecturer, Department of Political Science, Federal University of Lafia, Nigeria, Federal University Lafia, Al Chukwuma Okoli, noted that, 2022 has been an eventful year in Nigeria. “There have been some especially horrifying events in 2022. On 28 March, terrorists ambushed and attacked a passenger train en route from Abuja to Kaduna. They killed some passengers and abducted scores more. “After almost six months of negotiations, and unconfirmed claims of payment of ransom, the last batch of 23 captives from the train was released in October.

“On 5 June, more than 30 people were murdered in another terrorist attack, this one on a church in Owo in Ondo State.” While noting that every region is affected, he added, “but the nature of the violence and insecurity differs somewhat from place to place within Nigeria. Previously, Boko Haram was the country’s biggest security headache. Its destabilising insurgency, which started in Borno State, was concentrated in the country’s north-east region. “Now a number of other non-state armed groups are spreading the violence all over Nigeria.

“The south-eastern region of the country has been engulfed by separatist violence and criminal opportunism crippling businesses in major trading centres like Onitsha, Anambra State. Take the activities of the “unknown gunmen”, criminals who often disguise as Biafra separatists to perpetrate gang violence, especially kidnapping for ransom and armed robbery.

“Meanwhile, the north-western part of Nigeria, which includes President Muhammadu Buhari’s home state of Katsina, has been enmeshed in crime and terror: kidnappings, mass abductions, enforced disappearances, cattle rustling and localised raids. Communities in the region have been displaced and some are essentially held captive in their own homes by bandits and Islamist insurgents. “The north-central region, meanwhile, is still grappling with the farmer- herder crisis, which became rife from around 1999. The crisis is often complicated by a mix of herder militancy and jihadi-style banditry, especially in parts of Niger State.

“The South-West, including places like Lagos, has witnessed an upsurge of gang, cult and ritual violence. This is in addition to the piracy and oil theft prevailing in the Niger Delta area. “At least 7,222 Nigerians were killed and 3,823 abducted as a result of 2,840 violent incidents between January and July 2022.” While observing that Nigerian gov- ernment, at various levels, appears ill-positioned to confront the situation, Okoli posited that the response of its various security agencies has been largely poor, ineffective and reactive. “Having studied contemporary security trends in Nigeria, I have several suggestions for how the government might proactively tackle the crisis.

“First, Nigeria’s national security system has been unduly centralist and militarist. Its command and control approach needs to be devolved through state and community policing. “Local participation in security should be encouraged. Neighbourhood, corporate and community vigilantes, supported and supervised by relevant government agencies, are an idea worth considering. “People should learn to take personal responsibility for securing their lives, households, assets and communities.

Individuals, families and corporate bodies should incorporate safety and security into their plans. Employing trained and certified private guards is a step in the right direction. “Secondly, internal security operations are too often reactive. Troops are usually mobilised to react to specific incidents in a sort of a “fire brigade” manner. This has to give way to a preemptive and proactive approach, driven by intelligence and capable of preventing threats. “Security priorities and concerns must be entrenched in the institutionalised processes and procedures of governance and development.

“Lastly, there has been an inclination towards politicising issues of national security in Nigeria. Farmer- herder conflicts in many parts of the country, for instance, have been grossly misconceived in either religious or ethnic terms. “That makes it difficult to properly understand and defuse the situation. Depoliticising matters of national security is an imperative in the country’s quest for peace and coexistence,” he said.

Others

A security expert, Mr. Folorunsho Atta in his reaction said the security situation in the country has not been palatable over the past 24 years of the current democratic experience. According to him, “It’s not getting better, rather it’s getting worst. One would recount that just one year (2000) into our democratic process, ethnic militias reared their ugly heads. This resulted into inter-tribal clashes in some parts of our nation. “That situation was tackled head on by the government of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

This was after loss of several lives and properties. “The clashes in Lagos between the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) and the Hausas were so spontaneous that Obasanjo had to order security agents to ‘shoot on sight’ on any rampaging OPC member. “The decisive action of the then Federal Government brought in temporary relief. “But by 2009, the Boko Haram insurgents began their operation unchecked. These insurgents were not properly handled by the country’s security agencies.

These lapses, some years later, culminated to a situation that is beyond control by successive governments. “One will attribute this to corruption, ignorance, indiscipline, poverty and illiteracy. If all these are addressed, banditry, terrorism, kidnapping and insurgency would be minimised. “Not left out security agencies must be overhauled. A situation where head of security agencies are picked based on ethnic and religious sentiments against meritocracy must be stopped.

“The government must provide the enabling environment and the necessary logistics to security operatives. Also, allowances of security agents must be paid as and when due. Modern equipment must be provided for the relevant security agencies to curb increasing wave of insecurity,” he said.