How Insecurity Can Be Tamed In Nigeria, By Lawyers

FRANCIS IWUCHUKWU writes that as a way of curbing the raging insecurity in the country, lawyers are pushing for the establishment of localised security structure where communities are equipped to defend themselves

Some senior lawyers are pushing for the establishment of community policing across the country to stem the rising tide of insecurity. The lawyers also underscored the importance of intelligence gathering and sharing among security operatives to tackle the menace.

Baring their minds on the issue at the weekend, the lawyers noted with dismay that the situation has remained unresolved for too long. They asked the federal government to act swiftly and decisively to protect lives and restore stability across the nation.

They spoke on the heels of the recent attacks launched by bandits in some communities in Plateau State. No fewer than sixty people were reported to have been killed in ‘coordinated attacks’ on some communities in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The assailant were said to have raided at least six villages — Ruwi, Mangor, Daffo, Manguna, Hurti, and Tadai, killing and razing houses, as well as foodstuffs. So far, some victims of the renewed onslaught have been given a mass burial while locals continued to search nearby bushes for people still missing.

Speaking on the attacks, the Chairperson of the Bokkos Cultural Development Council (BCDC), Farmasum Fuddang, revealed that not less than 31 people had been given a mass burial. While declaring that five minors were burnt to ashes in Hurti village, and 11 others killed in Ruwi, Mr Fuddang added that four people were killed in Manguna and one other in Dafo.

He accused suspected Fulani herders of carrying out the assaults. The renewed violence, which began on March 28, 2025, escalated with a series of coordinated attacks on villages across Bokkos LGA. Meanwhile, the Plateau Gan Allah Fulani Development Association (GAFDAN) has denied any involvement in the attacks.

“While we sympathise with all the affected communities, we condemn the attacks in totality. It is barbaric and uncalled for. “The Fulani community wishes to state categorically that the allegations by Bokkos Cultural Development Council of Fulani’s involvement in attacking their communities are a mere fabrication and falsehood”, the group said in a statement.

Tinubu, Muftwang’s threat

Speaking on the incidents, President Bola Tinubu made a vow that those behind the gruesome attacks on several communities in Plateau state would be apprehended and made to face the full weight of the law.

Speaking via a statement issued on Saturday, April 5, 2025, by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu described the violence as “unacceptable” and directed security agencies to hunt down the perpetrators.

The president through the statement extended his condolences to the families of victims in Ruwi, Hurti, Tadai, Manguna, and Dafo communities, where dozens were killed and homes destroyed.

He also commiserated with Governor Caleb Mutfwang and the people of Plateau State, assuring them of his support in ending the spate of ‘wanton bloodletting on the Plateau.’ Tinubu further directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to work closely with state authorities to bring immediate relief to survivors and help rebuild affected communities.

Intelligence gathering remains the most effective tool in preventing further attacks

“These intermittent attacks should have no place in our country at a time when we are working so hard to restore peace and order in all parts of our country.

“This unfortunate incident will never dampen or slow us down in our duty to protect every Nigerian citizen. Instead, we will work harder to exterminate forces of evil wherever they are lurking in our country,” the president stated.

On his part, Governor Muftwang has made known his administration’s resolve to prosecute the perpetrators of the killings in Bokkos. “I want to assure you that the lives lost in Bokkos will not be in vain.

Some advised that we cancel this meeting due to the tragic circumstances, but after wide consultations with our leaders both at home and in the Diaspora, we decided to forge ahead.

“We cannot let those behind these heinous acts think they have broken our spirit. Yes, we are mourning, but by the grace of God, we are not defeated,” he said.

While reflecting on the broader context of the violence, the governor noted that “Since the December 2023 attacks, we had begun reclaiming our identity as the Home of Peace and Tourism. For over a year, we recorded no major incidents.

“But these attacks are clearly orchestrated, deliberate attempts to impoverish and intimidate our people at the start of every farming season.”

The Plateau state’s helmsman also confirmed that some masterminds of the attacks have already been apprehended and stressed that the era of arrest without prosecution is over.

NSA fumes

Speaking on the incident at the headquarters of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) in charge of security in Plateau State, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, condemned the recent attacks in Plateau State and other parts of the country.

He said: “The issue of security is for all of us. We all have to come together. Everyone has a role to play. But I think that communities, those who have been living together for years and decades, it’s time for us to say enough is enough. “Our security forces are doing well.

But our communities can do even better. I think it’s time to say enough is enough. We have lost many people. However, it’s not exactly like the figures you see out there.

But even one soul lost is a lot. “We also appeal to the media to verify and report accurate and appropriate information. Telling the truth helps us get through this together. It helps us feel. It helps us keep our contracts and live in peace and security”.

The NSA commended the armed forces and other safety services for the work they are doing, pointing out that, acting instantly in the middle of a crisis, Nigerians should continue to be grateful to members of the armed forces and the security services.

Ribadu maintained that the intermittent crisis has been a longstanding issue which can only be addressed by looking at it from the point of what was happening before and what is happening now.

IGP’s intervention

In a bid to confront the renewed wave of deadly attacks in Plateau State since March 28, 2025, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered the immediate deployment of counter-terrorism units, tactical squads, and advanced surveillance resources to the affected communities.

In a statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, the police chief described the move as part of an urgent effort to curb the violence and restore peace to the region.

“This decisive action underscores the Nigeria Police Force’s resolve to restore peace, ensure the safety and security of all residents, and bring perpetrators of these heinous crimes to justice,” the statement read.

The IGP also assigned the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of Operations, DIG Kwazhi Dali Yakubu, to coordinate the response.

The deployment includes highly trained tactical personnel, drones for aerial surveillance, Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs), units of the Police Mobile Force, helicopters, and specialized platoons from the Special Intervention Squad (SIS).

These assets will be strategically positioned for special operations, particularly in Bokkos Local Government Area and neighbouring communities, which have suffered repeated attacks.

Upon his arrival in Plateau on Tuesday, April 8, DIG Yakubu met with the state governor to assess the situation and convey the IGP’s condolences to the affected communities. During his visit, DIG Yakubu also discussed long-term solutions with the state government and community leaders, focusing on addressing the root causes of the violence and preventing further bloodshed.

ACF/CAN views

On its part, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) declared that it is saddened by attacks by terror gangs on defenceless communities in Plateau State and called for the restoration of peace in the troubled communities.

The ACF, in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Professor Tukur Muhammad Baba, said the Forum identifies with the pains of families of the victims.

“To the Federal Government, constitutionally responsible for the protection of lives and property of citizens, ACF wishes to draw attention, for the umpteenth time, to the deterioration in the state of security in Arewa communities and elsewhere in Nigeria,” he said. The ACF reiterated its long-standing stance that every new experience is one too many.

“Clearly, the people are in great pain, with their situation compounded by existential economic challenges. “The killing spree on the Plateau must be stopped and peace must return to the state.

Going forward, ACF calls on the FGN to declare a state of security emergency on vulnerable and banditry-prone communities and to initiate effective early-warning and early-response strategies that incorporate the participation of community members,” it added.

The Northern Christian Association of Nigeria (Northern CAN) has condemned the killings of innocent residents in Bokkos Local Government Area A statement issued by the Chairman of Northern CAN, Reverend Joseph John Hayab in Kaduna, who expressed displeasure, posited

“We condemn in totality this strange and evil culture of taking human lives. “Hiding under religion, ethnicity or any guise to unleash terror on communities is unacceptable.

Our societal value for human life has dangerously eroded and this must not be allowed to continue,” the statement read. The Christian body also called on religious, traditional and community leaders to rise to the occasion by preaching peace, unity, and tolerance among their people.

Suspects arrest

Though the Plateau State Police Command is yet to issue an official statement about the raids, the state government said some suspects have been arrested.

Speaking on behalf of the state government, Commissioner for Information and Communication, Joyce Ramnap, confirmed that security agencies deployed to the area arrested some suspects.

Making the disclosure through a statement, the Commissioner disclosed that the arrest “will hopefully help in stemming the tide of this ugly situation.”

“Governor Caleb Mutfwang and his administration remain fully committed to ensuring the safety and security of all Plateau residents,” she said.

The commissioner further noted that the state governor had deployed strategic measures to enhance intelligence gathering, surveillance and rapid response mechanisms in collaboration with security operatives, just as she pleaded with residents to cooperate with “law enforcement agencies lto facilitate the identification and apprehension of those responsible for these heinous acts”.

The commissioner equally urged residents to “exercise restraint and refrain from taking the law into their own hands”.

AI’s position

In its position over killings in the Plateau, a global body, Amnesty International (AI), through a statement posted on Facebook, urged the President Tinubu-led government to “end bloodshed” in the Northcentral state.

It was estimated by the international human rights group that 1,336 people were killed between December 2023 and February 2024 in the resurgence of violence in places like Mangu, Bokkos and BarkinLadi LGAs.

Referencing an investigation by WikkiTimes, a grassroots newspaper in neighbouring Bauchi State, Amnesty International revealed that in early 2023, more than 300 people died in a climate changeinduced violence that erupted in Mangu, which pitted the Fulani herding and Mwaghavul farming communities against each other.

Lawyers proffer solutions

As insecurity continues to plague various parts of Nigeria, legal experts are raising alarm over government’s inability to curb the rising tide of violence, kidnappings and armed attacks.

The overwhelming consensus is that government must act swiftly and decisively to protect lives and restore stability across the nation.

In his comments, a prominent Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and Professor of Law, Awa Kalu, expressed his frustration over the persistent insecurity in Plateau and other regions, stressing that the situation has remained unresolved for too long.

Communities should have defence units, adequately armed and trained, to respond to any attack

“What is happening in Plateau has been going on for God knows how long,” Kalu remarked, noting the apparent failure of multiple security agencies to address the ongoing crisis.

He emphasised that Nigeria’s security forces, which consist of at least eight uniformed organisations, are not effectively tackling the problem.

“It doesn’t appear that talking about it will help anybody,” he added, calling on the federal government to take full responsibility for the situation.

On his part, Dr Abiodun Layonu (SAN) took a more direct approach, highlighting the severity of the situation as a form of terrorism. “These people are evil, and there is no other way around it, but to confront them frontally,” Layonu said.

He argued that while security forces cannot be everywhere at all times, intelligence gathering remains the most effective tool in preventing further attacks. In his view, a more localised security structure is necessary, where communities are equipped to defend themselves.

“The people must be engaged as part of those that will stop them,” he insisted. Layonu proposed that each community should have its own defence units, adequately armed and trained, to respond quickly in the event of an attack.

Chief Solo Akuma (SAN) also weighed in, expressing his belief that the security agencies in Nigeria, comprising the army, police, air force, navy and civil defence, are capable of handling the situation, if they take it seriously. He noted, however, that there is a lack of political will to confront the issue head-on.

“Government must take responsibility for safeguarding the lives and property of its citizens,” Akuma stated. He suggested that security agencies need to live up to their responsibilities and restore public confidence. For Akuma, this would mean a re-evaluation of the current security approach and a renewed focus on bringing the perpetrators of violence to justice.

However, in his submissions, Victor Okpara (SAN) was concerned about the challenges posed by systemic corruption. He was of the view that widespread corruption, especially within the security apparatus, may be exacerbating the problem. “When there’s an upsurge of insecurity, look at where some people are benefiting from it,” Okpara explained.

According to him, arms dealers and others with vested interests in prolonging the crisis are profiting from the chaos. He called for tighter border control to prevent the influx of illegal weapons into the country, pointing out that the government must be more sincere about addressing the underlying factors contributing to the crisis.

In his views, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN), called on the Federal Government to take urgent and holistic action to end the wave of killings and insecurity sweeping across the country. Citing both constitutional and moral grounds, Adegboruwa emphasised the sanctity of human life and condemned the government’s inconsistent and often lacklustre responses to escalating violence.

Referring to Section 33(1) of the 1999 Constitution, which guarantees the right to life, and the biblical commandment in Exodus 20:13, “Thou shall not kill,” Adegboruwa stressed that the right to life is the most fundamental human right.

He lamented the loss of over 52 lives in recent attacks across several Plateau State communities, where gunmen invaded Ruwi, Mangor, Daffo, Manguna, Hurti, and Tadai in late March and early April. Similarly, he condemned the brutal mob lynching of 16 Fulani hunters in Uromi, Edo State, on March 28, describing it as “horrific” and “intolerable.”

While commending security agencies for tracking down some suspects, Adegboruwa argued that the government’s unequal treatment of such cases fuels frustration and deepens ethnic divisions. He noted that attacks which has become commonplace across Benue, Ondo, Kaduna, Zamfara and Borno States, are often met with silence or ineffective statements from authorities.

He attributed the worsening crisis to unresolved herder-farmer conflicts, unregulated open grazing, and selective justice. Citing Sections 41, 43, and 44 of the Constitution, Adegboruwa advocated for laws restricting open grazing while ensuring herders’ rights are respected through land acquisition for ranching.

He urged the government to implement the ranching model and revive the newly established Ministry of Livestock to foster peaceful coexistence. Adegboruwa warned that the country is at risk of total breakdown unless the government overhauls its security framework, empowers the police, and adopts a uniform approach to justice.

“Until Nigeria embraces the rule of law and discards partiality in the dispensation of justice, the cycle of violence will persist,” he said. He concluded by urging the government to rise above ethnic sentiments and guarantee the security and equality of all citizens, insisting that a government unable or unwilling to tackle insecurity has no justification to remain in power.

