How Innocent Woman Exposed Sham of Nigerian Elections

It was not a script written for a potential blockbuster Nollywood movie. No, instead, it was a raw unedited statement made by an innocent old woman who had just cast her vote.

The setting was Igbotako, a community in Ondo State last weekend, where she took part like many others across the state in the off-season governorship election.

Met by a female reporter of a Lagos-based broadcast outfit, Mama was asked in Yoruba her opinion of the election which took place in 3,933 polling units across the 18 local governments in the state.

“We have voted. Voting is going on peacefully; there is no wahala; no fight. We voted and we collected money. All of us; we collected money; money for our votes…”

She was about to say more but the people around her cut her off – she had exposed more than enough!

However, in innocently saying exactly what transpired, Mama had unwittingly removed the lid on what millions of us know to have been taking place, but have been reluctant to make a big issue of – the farce called elections in the country.

Of course, virtually all of us have had a role to play in ensuring the exercise gets worse at every election circle – the voters, parties, security officials and the election umpire, INEC, and the media cannot be exonerated from blame.

The woman bluntly admitted that she collected money to vote for a particular party’s candidate.

This has been going on for ages with nobody willing to go public that he or she had sold his/her vote.

In 2015 a friend, who lives in Osogbo, Osun State, confessed that she had collected money from the two major parties, but still voted for the candidate of her choice.

When I expressed my shock at what she had done, she replied that this was the only time she would directly benefit, that after the poll the politicians won’t remember she exists.

“Bros, I beg leave that matter (of selling her vote); once they get into power they won’t remember me, so let me collect their money now at least I will use it for something,” she retorted.

But when I tried to drag the argument that the money was small compared to the millions whoever wins will make, she replied: “E no matter, at least, I have gotten my own share,” stressing that even if she had rejected the money the politician would still steal.

I learnt that she made N12, 000 from that exercise. as one party gave N7, 000 and another N5, 000.

And this has been the trend of most elections with the parties going to extra lengths to ensure that they influence the electorate.

My Osun-based friend explained that just before she voted she was approached by a person working for a party and was told to go to a certain location to collect her token.

“When I got there I met other people queuing to collect, we had to sign a book – I guess it was to allow the person to have proof that he paid us and didn’t embezzle the money,” she explained.

All manner of approaches are now being conceived by politicians to buy votes, ranging from being asked to go to a particular shop or having money paid to a trusted person in the neighbourhood who will then settle his people.

However, I was to get another shock when I sent the old woman’s video to a former councillor who has now relocated abroad.

“Bros, are you surprised? Don’t you know I had to drop when I contested too,” he said on the phone, reacting to the Ondo woman’s video.

He was a councillor during the two party era of Gen Ibrahim Babangida, some 33 years ago.

Sadly, rather than getting weaned from such underhand tactics things are only getting worse with the amount being given to voters now entering five figures, and some reports indicating that one party paid as much as N30, 000 during the Ondo poll.

An election monitoring group, Yiaga Africa, condemned in very strong terms, the observed incidents of vote-buying in the Ondo State governorship election, which characterised the election as a major threat to the credibility of the electoral process.

According to Yiaga Africa, this practice promotes electoral corruption, erodes quality in election competition and undermines the legitimacy of electoral victory.

Unfortunately, Yiaga Africa’s admonition is sounding like a broken record because they have repeatedly raised the alarm of the anomaly at previous polls with those taking part always ignoring them.

In the same Ondo election, another video also went viral as the person shooting it warned police personnel deployed to provide security of an imminent attack by hoodlums.

“Sebi, I told you to be on alert,” he said, fleeing from the centre along with the unarmed police officers after gunshots rang out.

Another video showed hoodlums on a motorcycle snatching a ballot box and riding off while voters could only shout impotently.

All this happened despite the usual re-election boast by our security officials that they were ready to provide blanket security in order to ensure a hitch-free exercise.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olukayode Egbetokun, said he deployed senior officers to take charge of the election in the state.

The police boss ordered the deployment of officers from various specialised units, including the Special Intervention Squad, Police Mobile Force, Counter-Terrorism Unit, Special Protection Unit, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit, and K-9 Unit, among others.

Egbetokun also said that aerial patrols would be conducted with police helicopters, while gunboats would patrol the state’s waterways and riverine areas to ensure security across all terrains.

Incidentally, on the day the APC was sweeping all the local governments in the guber election in Ondo, so did the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) win all 14 chairmanship seats and every councillorship position in the Zamfara State local government election.

Also on the same day in Ogun State, the ruling APC was declared winner of all the local governments’ chairmanship and councillorship elections held in all the 20 local councils and 236 electoral wards.

Last weekend’s results in both the guber and local government polls ensured the trend of ruling parties securing total victories in their various states.

Does this mean that they are loved 100 per cent or that there is no opposition parties in the country anymore? Only time will tell where such elections will ultimately lead us to!

