How Inflation, Naira Depreciation Undermine FG’s Reforms, By CPPE

Rising inflation and naira depreciation are undermining the Federal Government’s economic reforms, the Centre for the Promotion of the Private Enterprise (CPPE) has said.

According to the Chief Executive Officer, Muda Yusuf, the fuel subsidy removal and exchange rate unification have significantly boosted government revenues, expanded fiscal space, and improved the capacity for public investments.

According to him, Value Added Tax (VAT) and Company Income Tax (CIT) have also increased, reflecting stronger compliance and a gradual recovery in economic activities. However, he said surging inflation and naira depreciation have moderated the real value of these gains, underscoring the need for prudent fiscal management and realistic expectations.

Yusuf said: “Recent reforms have driven strong nominal revenue growth. Fuel subsidy removal has freed trillions of naira in fiscal resources. “The exchange rate unification has boosted naira-denominated oil revenues.

“VAT and CIT collections have improved through enhanced compliance and enforcement. “Despite these advances, the real fiscal impact is tempered by high inflation and exchange rate pressures. “It is therefore important to assess fiscal outcomes in both nominal and real terms to maintain credible expectations and policy balance.

“The next phase must focus on deepening revenue diversification, enhancing spending efficiency, and aligning fiscal outcomes with real economic performance.

“With prudent management, stakeholder collaboration, and social sensitivity, these reforms can lay a solid foundation for a more resilient, productive, and inclusive Nigerian economy.” On the national budget, the CPPE chief said: “A 2025 comparison of national budgets in the US dollar terms highlights Nigeria’s fiscal limitations.

“Nigeria: $36.7 billion, South Africa: $141 billion, Algeria: $126 billion, Egypt: $91 billion, Morocco: $73 billion. Despite its large economy and population, Nigeria’s budget remains relatively small.

“This limits fiscal capacity for transformative investments in infrastructure, human capital, and social welfare. “The situation underscores the urgency of revenue diversification, public-private partnerships, and enhanced non-tax revenue mobilisation.”