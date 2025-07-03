‘How Industrial Intelligence Plays Pivotal Role In Addressing Climate Challenges’

AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software, has launched its 2024 Sustainability Report.

Alongside a substantial update on progress against the company’s targets and green product roadmap; the report showed how software, which enables companies to unify trusted information and insights, can drive responsible use of the world’s resources.

AVEVA’s 2024 Sustainability Report revealed significant progress across all three pillars of the company’s sustainability framework: technology handprint, operational footprint and inclusive culture.

The report underscores how industrial intelligence is critical to scaling climate action, turning data into sustainability progress.

In 2024, the company maintained its 93 per cent reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions against its baseline year through a combination of measures including the pivot to using renewable energy, careful management of office space and fleet optimisation.

By the end of 2024, it had assessed the maturity of its entire product portfolio against the Green Software Foundation’s principles, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable software development.

The report highlights AVEVA’s progress across three key sustainability pillars: technology handprint (enabling customer decarbonization), operational footprint (reducing internal emissions), and inclusive culture.

Notably, the company has sustained a 93% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions since its baseline year, achieved through renewable energy adoption, workspace optimization, and fleet management.

Additionally, AVEVA assessed its entire product portfolio against the Green Software Foundation’s principles and conducted energy efficiency testing on 85 per cent of its products, laying the groundwork for future sustainability-driven innovations.

Speaking, the CEO, AVEVA, Caspar Herzberg, emphasised: “We believe that sustainability and business success go hand in hand. We’re focused on helping our customers harness the full potential of industrial intelligence, bringing visibility and insight to complex data and processes.

“This empowers the indus – try to achieve measurable im – provements in both efficiency and productivity, unlocking significant savings in costs, emissions and resource requirements.

AVEVA’s 2024 Sustainability Report demonstrates the strides we’ve made to deepen our technology handprint, reduce our operational footprint and advance our inclusive culture.”

According to him, the body recognises that its biggest opportunity to make a positive climate impact is through its core products and customers.

CSO, AVEVA, Lisa Wee, added: “For the first time, the company has released an annual saved and avoided emissions figure, reflecting the material energy savings observed for a specific portion of its products.

AVEVA is committed to refining and expanding this calculation of measurable saved and avoided emissions over time. “As we enter the final year of our 2025 targets, we’re focused on meeting our goals nd chartering an even bolder path with our sustainability framework.

We know that the biggest impact comes from our software handprint – how we work with our customers to enable them to drive decarbonisation, become more resilient and support circularity.

“This is why we’re publicly reporting our 2024 customer saved and avoided emissions data for select industry sectors. We’re committed to expanding our methodology to capture and quantify our broader impact.

“At AVEVA, we are continuing to advance towards a sustainable future, driving digital transformation through our software and leading by example with responsible operations.”