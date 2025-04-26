Share

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has recounted how Nigerian security agencies launched a search for him on his billionaire father, Deji Adeleke’s account, after he absconded from home as a teenager to pursue music as a career.

Recounting the experience, Davido said he secretly set up a studio while living alone with his father in a 16-bedroom mansion after his mother had passed and his siblings were studying abroad.

Davido explained that he eventually got tired of hiding his passion and fled to London to live with a producer friend for six months.

But back home in Nigeria, his family launched a search that involved immigration officers, police, army and other security agencies.

The singer featured in a recent episode of the American podcast, Bagfuel Brigade.

He said, “I was living alone with my dad in a 16-bedroom mansion because all my siblings were in America. I had a studio in the house, and he didn’t know. A complete studio where I spent most of my time making music and smoking.

“I left the mansion for about six months. My dad was looking for me, the army, Immigration officers, every security agency in Nigeria was looking for Dr. Deji Adeleke’s son, which is me.

“Eventually, I got caught at the airport on my way back from London, where I have been staying with a producer friend making music.

“When I returned to Nigeria, I wasn’t planning to go home. I landed at the airport with the intention to go to a friend’s place, but the moment I stepped out, an army officer walked up to me and escorted me outside.

“Waiting there were uniformed men and my dad. I thought my dad would scold me, but instead he hugged me. He was happy to see me.”

