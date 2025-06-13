How Igbo Traditional Institution, Entrepreneurship Add To National Devt-Okorie

Share

The erstwhile President of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo World Wide Oyo State, Emeritus President Benjamin Okorie, has urged Nigerians to support traditional institutions and embrace entrepreneurial skills for national development .

Okorie stated this during a personality lecture titled ‘’ The role of traditional institutions and entrepreneurship in a secured environment for national development ‘’ organised by the Gender Studies Programme , Institute of African Studies ,University of Ibadan.

He said: “The Igbo traditional institutions and entrepreneurship model help to foster sustainable entrepreneurship within the Igbo communities and the nation in general. It enhances social mobility and empowerment.

“Apprenticeship (Igba boi) is the key process applied by the Igbo in developing entrepreneurial skills leading to business establishment.

“The Igbo race is known to be very adventurous and are willing to explore new ground. “They bring in new innovations into their business.

They move to hitherto undeveloped places and through their business bring development wherever they settle.

‘’The youths are taken to distant towns far away from their place of birth where they settle to ply their trades and skills.

