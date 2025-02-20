How I Wrapped Liam In Plastic Bag To Escape From My In-Law – MohBad’s Wife

Omowunmi revealed that the day Mohbad died, the manager of Mohbad wanted to get the nurse who injected Mohbad with the wrong medication arrested. However, Mr Aloba instructed that the nurse be left alone.

Speaking further, Wunmi revealed how she found out online the next morning that her husband was being buried without her knowledge.

She said she had to rush to the burial grounds to confirm the news.

READ ALSO:

She also alleged that an attempt was made to snatch her son, Liam, from her, an action that forced her to wrap her little boy in a plastic bag just to escape with him.

He said: “I know that there was a nurse involved in my husband’s demise and that he reacted to an injection. On the night that he died, my father-in-law came to our house and the nurse narrated what happened to him.

“My husband’s manager wanted to get the nurse arrested that night but my father-in-law said they should let her go.

“The following day, it was online that I knew they wanted to bury Moh. I was not informed. When I got there, they wanted to kidnap Liam from me, we had to wrap him in a plastic bag.

“It is so sad to hear that his autopsy was inconclusive just because my father-in-law rushed to bury him because I know he had an injury from the fight he had with Prime Boy. I can’t accept the inconclusive result because Liam will grow up to ask me questions”

Watch the video below: