How I Went Out On A Date With Different Man At Same Time – Handi

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 9 housemate, Handi Danbaki has revealed how she went out on a date with two different men at the same time with the help of her twin sister, Wanni Danbaki.

Handi made this know while revealing how she and her twin sister switch places sometimes due to their identities.

Featuring on a recent episode of the BTS podcast, Handi recounted how Wanni pretended to be her on a date with a potential boyfriend while she was on a date with another man.

She explained that she agreed to go on a date with two different men at the same time and had to plead with Wanni to go to one on her behalf.

She said, “Back then in university, I had two dates. I don’t even know why I even picked them at the same time.

“One day with two different guys. So I was like, ‘Wanni, I have these two guys, they want to see me. So you go see one while I go see the other. Go there, have fun and tell me everything you guys talked about and I will know how to take it up from there.’

“The annoying thing is that she had fun with the man more than I had with the one I went for. So, yeah, we do switch places.”

Wanni inferred, “We play pranks on people. I have taken a test for her (Handi) before.”

