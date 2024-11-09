New Telegraph

November 9, 2024
How I Was Raped, Lost My Baby 3 After Birth – Aunty Ajara

Nollywood actress, Aunty Ajara has narrated how she got pregnant through rape and lost the baby three days after birth.

The small-sized actress made this known while revealing the most painful circumstances she has ever been.

Speaking in her latest interview with actress Bimpe Akintunde on ‘Wasila Coded’ podcast, Aunty Ajara explained that the rapist was a family friend of her uncle.

READ ALSO:

Ajara  also claimed that the guy admitted to rapping her.

She said: “I was raped by a guy who was a friend to my Aunty husband’s brother. I gave birth to the baby through CS, but he died on the third day.”

Watch her speak below:

