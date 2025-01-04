How I Was Raped Five Times – Iyabo Ojo

Share

Famous Nigerian actress and businesswoman, Iyabo Ojo has finally opened up on how she was raped five times.

The mother of two who made this revelation in her latest interview on the ‘Talk to B’ podcast noted that she’s unapologetic about standing firmly against rape.

Sharing her traumatic experiences, Iyabo Ojo also spoke about her complicated family history.

She said: “I was raped five times in my life. I discovered we have a lot of rape apologists.

“I do not care who the person is, even if the person is my son, I’m going to come for him unapologetically.

“I grew up with my grandmother. It was seven years before I knew my mother.

“My dad did everything, both alcohol and drugs, so it messed him up at a young age,”

