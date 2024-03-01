How I Was Once Asked To Be A Sperm Donor – Falz

Famous Nigerian rapper, Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, has revealed how he was once approached to be a sperm donor.

The singer made this known while appearing as a guest in the latest episode of the ‘I Said What I Said’ Podcast

According to him, he declined because the person was close to him and he cannot pretend not to be the father when the baby comes.

READ ALSO:

Falz said, “Someone has asked me to be a sperm donor before. She said, ‘Just donate sperm, you don’t need to worry about parenting.’ I said, ‘You are joking.’

“I refused. It is a bit of a joke, like I know who you are and I would just close my mind (pretend)?”

Watch video below;

https://x.com/onejoblessboy/status/1763538781209014567?s=46