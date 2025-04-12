How I Was Offered N200m To Continue Singing Against Tinubu – Eedris Abdulkareem

Share

Veteran Nigerian rapper and activist, Eedris Abdulkareem, has disclosed how he was offered a N200 million bribe to continue criticizing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration through his music and public activism.

The musician took to his Instagram page in a video post alleging that a man who claimed to be a senator contacted him, offered him financial support as a reward for his controversial protest song, Tell Your Papa, which has gained significant traction online.

The rapper went on to reject the N200 million offer, warning the caller and those behind the proposal to stay away from him.

Eedris said in the video: “So I got a call from one criminal who claimed to be an ‘Honourable’. He didn’t even let me hear his name clearly. When I asked again, he claimed to be a senator,”

“He told me he was in a meeting with Seyi Tinubu and other government officials.

“He said, ‘They’re going to call and bribe you, but don’t listen to them. We’ll be sponsoring you underground.’ I told him straight up I wasn’t interested.

He added: “You think you can use me for a caricature? You people are mad. I’ve been ready for you all for a long time.” The song Tell Your Papa, which openly criticizes the current administration, was recently banned by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) on April 10. However, the ban has been met with strong backlash from several rights and arts groups. The Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN) condemned the ban, stating it could backfire and further amplify the song’s popularity amid the country’s economic hardship. Similarly, the Media Rights Agenda described the move as an abuse of regulatory authority. Ayomide Eweje, Programme Officer at Media Rights Agenda, said in a statement: “The NBC has completely misunderstood its role. It is acting more like a propaganda tool than a neutral media regulator.” See post below; View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eedris Abdulkareem (@abdulkareemeedris)

