How I Was Forced To Transfer $274,000 To Mercy Chinwo – Eezee Tee

Nigerian music executive, Eezee Tee, has broken his silence amid ongoing controversy with renowned Gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, emphasizing the need for transparency.

New Telegraph reports that Eezee Tee and Mercy Chinwo have been making headlines recently following a highly publicized controversy surrounding their contract disputes, and allegations of financial misconduct.

Amid the controversy, Eezee Tee was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and spent nine days in detention.

Speaking to the media after his release, EeZee Tee revealed that under duress, he was threatened to transfer $274,000 to Mercy Chinwo or face continued detention.

Eezee emphasized the need for transparency Mercy Chinwo still owes her former record label a third album and a couple of singles.

Speaking further accused the singer of financial misconduct, stating that the demand for transparency seems biased.

He said: ” I was forced to transfer $274,000 to Mercy Chinwo. Why am I transferring money to her when she’s not giving back what she owes”,

