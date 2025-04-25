How I Was Forced Into Prostitution, Paid My Aunty, Friend N1m – Survivor

Share

…says she regrets going to Ghana

A 19 year-old girl, whose name is not mentioned has described how she slept with hundreds of men to pay her aunty and her friend who trafficked her to Ghana one million naira for three months.

The girl, who narrated her experience in Ghana said her aunty who is identified as Bright lured her from Nigeria to Ghana with the hope that she will work in a supermarket as sales girl and make money and better for her.

The girl who is from Akwa- Ibom State told our correspondent that she went through hell in Ghana, saying after working for her aunty for three months, she was transferred to another woman in Ghana where she was forced to continued prostitution, but claimed she regret going to Ghana.

Genesis

According to the girl who was preparing to write her West African Examination Council exam, when her aunty who resides in Ghana came home and lured her to follow her to Ghana, to work as a sales girl for a woman in a supermarket.

She said:” when I got to Ghana the music change, after I have rested for for three days, my aunty handed me a packet of condom and ask me to stand on the street to call men who will then pay me between 100 to 150 cedis before sleeping with me. That was what I do every night.

“I slept with hundred of men for three months, because I have no option than to do it. I was also transferred to another woman who then beat me on daily basis whenever I declined to do prostitution work.I also work for the second woman. before I ran away from her house.

“Before I left Nigeria, that my aunty said any money I made, Is her money, before leaving Nigeria I begged her to tell me the kind of work I will be doing when in get to Ghana, my aunty said, the woman I will be working with has a big Supermarket but needed a sales girl and promised she will treat me well.

“My sister also showed me the picture of the woman she wants me to work with in Ghana, the lady in Ghana name is Lydia. It was the lady who sent transport fare to me in Nigeria to come over to Ghana.

“When I got to Ghana, the house Lydia took me to, there were many young girls inside who are into prostitute .After I have rested, she gave me a packet of Condom and dressed me up in a skimpy skirt and as sexy bra to work in a compound and ask me called men to come and have sex with me and the men will pay me between 100 to 150 Cedis before they sleep with me.

I told her that was not what my aunty promised me before leaving Nigeria, she shouted at me.”

Beaten

Lydia said I should shut up and she beat me for daring to ask her such a question. She said when I knew I was not ready for the work, why did I come to Ghana. I have no option, than to do the prostitution work for three months.

“After I had for work my aunty and Lydia for three months, I was sent to another woman called Dina. The Dina also operate in a remote village where security operatives cannot locate her, except those who patronizing her.

I was told the woman was selling food before she came to pick me up to her place. “When I got to the woman’s place, she told me I had already knew how to work that there’s no need for her to train me again about the prostitution work.

And she asked me to continue the work from where I stop.I met many girls who were from Calabar, Akwa- Ibom, it was when one us escape from the woman’s hotel.

It was her who later informed the police who came to the hotel to rescue us and I narrated my story to one of the policemen who came to Lydia’s hotel and evacuated everyone.

“It was through the police, I was able to get to Chief Calistus Elozieuwa who is the chairman of Nigerians in Dispora Organization in Ghana, NIDO, who then brought them to our office, we will want to complet our schooling when we get home.

Other survivors

Other cousins who are between the ages of 17 and 18 years-old both from Bayelsa state, were also lured to Ghana by their aunty, but escaped after they were being sent to go on the street to do prostitution.

One of the girls narrated what they went through in Ghana before coming back to Nigeria. She said, “I and my sister were at home when our aunty came to us that we were doing nothing at home and she said she has a better work for us in Ghana.

That our aunty said when we get to Ghana that I will work in boutique, while my sister will work in Supermarket, because we have not left Nigeria before, we were both happy when she told us and decided to follow her and make money.

“When we told her that we will want to inform our parents, she no! That she knew how and what to tell our parents that will make them free us to follow her.

A week after when we got to Ghana she take care of us well, the following day at night she then gave us skimpy skirt and light shirt to wear. When we demand from her where to wear the clothes to, she said she has a place she was talking is to.

“She then took us to a street and ask us to stand on the road and start calling men, she said before any decided to sleep with us we should demand 100 to 150 Cedis from such a man. I then confronted her and ask follow a man to where, she pointed a hotel to us across the road. “That was how my sister and I started weeping that we cannot do such a work.

The following day, when she brought us out again, that was when we escaped and ran away, before we were taking to Nigeria High Commission in Ghana and then Chief Calistus Elozieuwa house and then send us to Nigerians in Dispora commission office in Lagos, where we were taking care of very well and lodged in better hotel.”

She added that, “It was bad experience for us in Ghana, because we rejected our aunty demand to go into prostitution, she started maltreating us, before we were rescued back to Nigeria.We want to continue our education, she said.

NIDCOM

The Chairman/Executive Officers of NIDCOM, Abike Dabiri- Erewa urged parents to always look after their children. She said there’s always a family member involved in trafficking in person. that’s all we’ve been saying that parents should know who their children are relating with.

We are sister agency to NAPTIP who is doing everything to ensure that the traffickers are nabbed. She said: “Four of the traffickers have been arrested, while ten survivors are still in Ghana, but will return soon, while those arrested will be prosecuted, but there should be awareness and orientation to discourage trafficking of persons in Nigeria.

“In the chain of trafficking there’s always somebody that knows you, that knows your family, that convinces you not tell a family about your movement with the support of chief Calistus we have over two hundred traffic survivors back to Nigeria since January till date from Ghana.

“As I speak with you now, there are about 10 survivors with Chief Calistus in Ghana.NIDCOM is just collaborating with other sister agencies we are all part of government, we are doing is multi- agency collaboration.

So we provide whatever support we can provide, like these girls now we support them to go back to their States.” She added that, ” It’s NAPTIP that will profiles them and ensures that they get the traffickers arrested.

They need those who took them to Ghana and get them arrested. So ours is just to provide logistic support for this innocent children and also follow through so that they fulfill their dreams.”

She however commended the first lady of Nigeria, Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu, for providing transportation for the survivors who were traffic to Ghana back home in Nigeria.

