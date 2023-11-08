How I Was Diagnosed With Life Threatening Infection – Teni

Famous Nigerian Afrobeats sensational singer, Teniola Apata, professionally known as Teni, has revealed how she was diagnosed with a life-threatening throat infection in July.

Teni who took to her official Instagram page to disclose her life-threatening challenges narrated her ordeal with a throat infection and temporary voice loss.

She further disclosed how her doctor had advised her to undergo surgery to avoid losing her voice permanently.

She wrote, “While recording my second album ‘Tears of the Sun’ in July 2023, I was diagnosed with a life-threatening throat infection.

“After different bouts of temporary voice loss, my doctors advised me to undergo a major operation or risk permanent voice loss. I was hospitalised in September 2023 after repeated cases of exhaustion. I had lots of injectables in five days.

“October 2023, I mildly recovered my singing voice after seeking medical assistance despite not undergoing surgery. November 2023: I am fully back on stage.

“My new single ‘Malaika’ is my song of praise and thanksgiving to God for his mercy and grace.”