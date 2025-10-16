How I Was Cleared Of N750m Fraud Allegation, By Bizwoman

A businesswoman, Mrs Ese Cynthia Daniel, has narrated how investigations by law enforcement officers, eventually vindicated her of a fraud allegation to the tune of N750m that would have been a major smear on her person and business.

In a statement by her media aide, Mr Leo Adieze, Daniel narrated the transactions that triggered the allegations against her leading to her being wanted by the police. Daniel was declared wanted after she was re- ported to the police by one Temitope Lawanson for allegedly conspiring and obtaining money amounting to N750m from her by false pretence and stealing.

However, the statement noted that upon proper police investigation into the matter, it was discovered that all the allegations against Daniel were false and she was found to be a victim of circumstance.

It explained that in performance of the agreement, the third party, Mr Chike Agada, defaulted and bolted away, adding that she wasted no time in reporting Agada to the EFCC.

She disclosed that when the anti-graft agency invited Agada severally and he failed to show up, it began to trail him and eventually got him arrested.

On arrest, the statement noted, Agada confessed to have received the N750m from Daniel for conversion to dollar, but disappointed on the delivery of the dollars, adding that having apprehended the culprit in the case, she further informed the police, which ensured that Agada paid full restitution to the complainant.

In addition, the statement also noted that the publication in which Mrs Daniel was declared wanted before by the police in connection with the fraud allegation had equally been retracted having been proven not guilty by Agada’s confession and police investigation.

It was also revealed in the statement that Agada was pinned down by the police to return the entire money he received from the petitioner through Mrs Daniel which he did. Commenting on the case based on police thorough investigation, PPRO Force CID Annex, Alagbon, Ikoyi, ASP Aminat Mayegun, said that from all available evidence, Mrs Ese Cynthia Daniel has been duly absolved from any wrong-doing and therefore cleared of all charges brought against her, adding that with the return of the N750m that was missing to the owner, the case has been successfully and satisfactorily resolved to the utmost satisfaction of the petitioner and vindicated Mrs Daniel.