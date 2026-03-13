Veteran Nollywood actress Eucharia Anunobi has revealed the intense backlash she faced because of her role in the 1994 film, Glamour Girls 2.

According to Anunobi, some viewers were unable to discern between her actual personality and the role of Anita, a wild and promiscuous escort in the movie.

Speaking on The Honest Bunch Podcast, the actress claimed that because of the character, she was called a “Husband snatcher” and seductress, and several women warned their boyfriends to avoid her.

READ ALSO:

She emphasized that she was just following a script and expressed surprise at the response from the people.

She said, “I faced a lot of backlash for my role in Glamour Girls 2. You know, at that time the Nigerian populace pretended that they don’t watch such movies.

“So, a lot of people were labelling me. They called me Sharon Stone, Mammy Water, Husband Snatcher.

“The character I played was a student who snatched a wealthy man from his wife. So, a lot of people were seeing me as a seductress. Well, I am very alluring.

“I can’t deny that because if I deny myself that means I am denying God.

“A lot of people were like that leave your man with Eucharia, she’s going to take him away.

“It was crazy to the point that if women see me when they are with their men, they hold them tightly,” she said.