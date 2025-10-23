Nigerian rapper and singer, Temidayo Omoniyi, popularly known as Zlatan Ibile, has recounted how he used the car he won from a competition as a nighttime cab to make ends meet while studying at Moshood Abiola Polytechnic in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Speaking in an interview with popular streamer Shank Comics, the Zanku crooner opened up about his challenging days, revealing how financial hardship persisted, forcing him to improvise.

“Back in school, when there was no money for food, I would just wait till night and use the car I won from the Airtel One Mic Talent show to run a cab from Abeokuta to Shagamu for N350,” he recalled.

Despite his early success in the talent show, Zlatan’s breakthrough came in 2017 with his hit song “My Body,” featuring ace rapper Olamide.

In a previous interview, the Zanku Music boss described the collaboration as a pivotal moment in his career, crediting Olamide for delivering a “life-changing” verse that propelled him to stardom.