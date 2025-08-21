How I Tried To Save Nollywood Star, Karan, By Owolabi Salis

A US-based lawyer, Astronaut Owolabi Salis, has narrated a pathetic account of his last minute effort to save the life of Kehinde Olusegun Akinremi (Chief Karan), the renowned Nollywood Actor, whose news of demise was announced a few days ago.

While narrating his last moment encounter with the departed theater celebrity, popularly referred to as Chief Karan,’ his stage name, the Nigerian-born Astronaut recalled that on July 11, the renowned Nollywood star sent a voice note to notify him that he wanted to celebrate both his 70th birthday anniversary and 55 years on stage.

“Again, on July 27, he sent two other voice notes that he was severely plagued by appendicitis, which had subjected him to intensely unbearable pains, and that he would therefore need to undergo an urgent medical operation, which he said, would cost a sum of N700,000 and that he needed N350,000 to balance the hospital bill.

“On the same July 27, I immediately transferred a sum of N350,000 to him as requested,” Owolabi recalled, adding that on July 28, Chief Karan sent another voice note of appreciation thanking him for his timely kind assistance., even as the Astronaut noted that he also on August 1 sent another voice note of appreciation”.