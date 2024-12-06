How I Tried To Rescue My Parents, 4 Siblings But Was Overwhelmed –Survivor

Share

The memory of the incident will forever linger in the mind of the only surviving son of the late Customs officer who died with his wife and four children in the unfortunate inverter explosion that rocked his house at Olowopoku area of Ede, Osun State.

The 13-year-old boy, was still battling to survive at the hospital where he was rushed to receive medical attention, has managed to explain how he tried to save his parents and siblings from the inferno, but was overwhelmed by the smoke from the fire.

The unfortunate incident, it was gathered has thrown the ancient town of Ede and the family members of the deceased into mourning.

Genesis

It was learnt that on the fateful day of the incident, the wife of the deceased Customs officer was said to have just cleared the dinner table after they finished eating with their children, they were laughing and teasing while eating, but never knew that death was lurking around them in the house.

After their meal, the five children, ages 10, 12 , 9 and 13 years- old, the 9 years-old was said to have sat in the corner of there living room, diligently working on his school assignments under a table lamp, while his siblings were playing noisily in the adjacent room, their giggles and squeals echoing through the modest home.

After a while, the playing siblings dozed off on the couch. As their mother was busy cleaning some items in the kitchen. The Customs Officer, Kabiru Tijani, who was obviously tired, was said to be relaxing in his favorite armchair surfing the Internet, after his children had settled into their room, not knowing that death was lurking around them.

Fire

Immediately Tijani and his family members went to sleep, around 2am of Sunday, December 1, fire suddenly broke out from their apartment, while everyone in the neighborhood were also fast slept in their various homes.

A family member of the deceased who didn’t want his name in print said before the couple realised what was happening, the fire had engulfed the whole house, while they tried to save their children who were fast asleep in their room.

The source said the deceased and his wife couldn’t access the children’s room because of the thick smoke and fire that had already touched their room and they were helpless, at that even the children were helpless and weak.

“It was the eldest who is 13-years-old that was able to rush out through the kitchen door and then called for help, while the parents where still making efforts to rescue the other children in their room.

“Even with the shout of the survivor, the residents and neighbors still couldn’t access the building, because of the manner the building was protected with burglaries and other electrical security wire preventing responders from gaining access into the building.

“It was after the transformer supplying light into the community was switched off that people were able to gain access into the building, unfortunately, both the parents and the four children were already burnt beyond recognition.”

Firefighters

The remains of the deceased Customs officer, his wife and children where later evacuated from the building by the combine efforts of the Osun State Fire Service, the Nigeria Police and other response team, with the support of some residents and some family members of the deceased who had raced to the scene to rescue them.

The agony and memory of the customs officer and his family members will linger in the minds of the deceased family members, his community and Ede as a town for years to come, they will always remember them.

A brother to the customs officer’s wife who spoke with our correspondent on condition of anonymity because he was not permit to talk said the scar of the sister’s death will remain in them forever.

He said: “On the fateful day of the incident, she promised to give me money on that Sunday that the incident occurred, we are still mourning her, the husband and the kids.

“But we have accepted our fate as Muslim, we cannot question Allah who took them. I can never forget my sister.” When our correspondent visited the area, sympathisers were still seen at the house mourning the passage of the deceased and his family members in such circumstances.

The late Kabiru Tijani until his death was an officer working in Osun/Oyo command of Nigerian Customs service. And the street where the incident happened was named after him.

Residents

A resident of the area who didn’t want his name in print told our correspondent that the survivor managed to escape unhurt after frantic effort to save the life of his parent and siblings, but couldn’t.

The source said the midnight inferno has left the community in shock and mourning. “We woke up to the heartbreaking news of the family’s demise, sparking panic and disbelief. But we take solace in God.”

Another resident who gave his name as Kola recalled the tragic event, saying he cannot say exactly when the fire started, but only observed smoke coming from the deceased house at about 3am on Sunday.

“The firemen responded on time, but the house had been badly affected before the fire could be subdued. Tijani, his wife, and four children were burnt to death. But one of the children survived the fire.

“Firefighters from the Ede Fire Station were promptly contacted when smoke was detected from the deceased building, by the time they arrived, the fire had already consumed most part of the house.

While 13-yearold boy who escape the tragic incident in a short video explained that he struggled to rescue his father, but all his efforts were in vein.

“The traumatized teenager, was in the room reading his book at exactly 2:45am when he overheard his daddy and mummy calling for help from the neighbours, but because of burglary in their house nobody could hear their cry.

According to the boy, “I heard my mom shouting for help and my dad was also crying for assistance. I rushed to their room, then I discovered that they have been choked up with smoke oozing out of the roof of the house.

“The inferno started from the roof. My Dad was still talking to me , he asked me to go and open the door so as for the neighbors to come to our aid. I tried to drag him out of the room but I was powerless.

“By the time I was able to open the door , some of our neighbors had jumped over the fence and when we were about to enter inside, the ceiling had already fell down on them and the inferno became unapproachable.

My daddy, my mummy and my siblings were left helpless in their rooms.” Meanwhile, a Permanent Secretary in Osun State who spoke on condition of anonymity described the incident as unfortunate.

“We don’t pray for such an unfortunate incident to happen again. I can never forget the tears that rolled down my face, never. Imagine watching your beloved ones burning without any means of rendering assistance. It’s quite unfortunate.”

New Telegraph however learnt that the remains of the family of six have been laid to rest in accordance with Islamic rites.

Government

Meanwhile, the Osun State Government has expressed sadness over the unfortunate incident. The Spokesperson to Osun State Governor, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, described the incident as touching and painful.

The statement said; “The Osun State Government under the leadership of Governor Ademola Adeleke was deeply saddened by the unfortunate loss of a Customs officer, Kabiru Tijani, his wife and three children, in an inferno that occured at his residence.

“He described the incident as touching and painful, expressing the heartfelt sympathy of the government and the people of Osun State to loved ones of the deceased.”

Governor Adeleke however advised residents in the state to be alert to their environment and do away with anything that could ignite fire in this dry season, noting that management of electrical appliances and inflammable objects must adhere to proper safety measures.

He also tasked emergency management bodies, such as O’Ambulance, to intensify rescue alertness in communities and towns across the state, declaring his administration’s resolve to keep the people and property safe.

“I am distraught to hear about the terrible fire incident that resulted in the death of SC Kabiru Tijani, his wife, and four children, at his residence in Ede, Osun state.

“It is really painful for me, and I want to use this avenue to commiserate with the family of the deceased and the Nigeria Customs,” Governor Adeleke noted. “It is my prayer that God Almighty repose their souls and give their loved ones the fortitude to bear the irreparable losses occasioned by their death.”

Director of fire service

The Osun State Fire Service Director, Engr. Olaniyi Ismaila Alimi, in a statement by the Fire Service Public Relations Officer, Mr. Adekunle Ibraheem, said: “We were informed of the incident via a distress call to our emergency number at about 3:21am and our team from Ede Zonal Command proceeded to the scene with a backup team joining them from Fire Service Headquar – ters, Abere.

“The couple lost their lives alongside their four children, three boys and one girl, the Customs officer was in his late 40 and his wife who was reported to be in her early 40 both lost their lives to the inferno.

“Their bodies have been handed over to the men of A’ Division of the Nigeria Police Force to be deposited at a morgue “Only one of their son out of the family of 7, whose age was put at 13-years -old, escaped from the fire.

The unfortunate disaster has left the entire community in a shock as many are still in shock over the death of the entire family, it was an unfortunate incident.

Share

Please follow and like us: