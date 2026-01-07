Nigerian actor, Yomi Gold, has opened up about a frightening health emergency that recently left him unconscious, eventually leading to an urgent medical care.

The actor took to his social media page to share his experience, posting a video that captured the moment he was rushed into a hospital and placed on a bed for treatment.

According to Gold, the incident began unexpectedly with an intense and sudden headache, which quickly escalated into a life-threatening situation.

He revealed that the swift response of medical professionals in Marrakech played a vital role in stabilising his condition and ultimately saving his life.

READ ALSO:

Reflecting on the experience, Gold expressed deep appreciation to God for sparing his life and to the emergency team whose quick actions ensured he received immediate care.

In an emotional message shared alongside the video on Instagram, the actor reflected on how close he came to death and the lessons the experience taught him.

He described life as fragile and unpredictable, noting that a single moment can alter everything.

Gold also extended gratitude to friends, family, and well-wishers who reached out with prayers, calls, and messages during his recovery.

He urged people not to take their health, time, or relationships for granted, emphasising that every moment of life should be cherished.

The actor confirmed that he is currently resting and recovering under medical supervision, while remaining hopeful and thankful for a second chance at life.