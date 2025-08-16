‘How I survived death predictions, nightmares during pregnancy’

Nollywood actress, Bimpe Akintunde, has opened up about the ordeal she endured during her second pregnancy, describing it as both “tough and frightening”.

In a post, the Yoruba film star, popularly known as Wasila Coded, revealed that she battled severe low blood pressure, which led to multiple emergency hospital visits and even caused her to collapse on a movie set.

Akintunde disclosed that her health challenges began in January, but she continued working despite the difficulties.

The actress said she also experienced unsettling dreams and received ominous predictions from strangers, yet she clung to her faith.

“Exactly four weeks ago, I faced my most sacred dream, the delivery room. I have never been so scared in my life. Throughout the nine-month journey, I was in God’s hands,” she wrote.

“I started battling low blood pressure in January, but I kept strong and continued going to work. I remember collapsing on @iamkennygorge in early February while filming ‘The Return of Sambala’ in Ikorodu. Luckily, my clinic is in Ikorodu, so I drove myself straight there.

“I was in and out of the hospital on emergency treatment about six times during the pregnancy, all because of the low BP.

“I had so many scary dreams and death revelations even from people who neither saw me nor knew I was pregnant.

“It was indeed a tough and frightening journey, but one thing I know for sure is that God was part of it. He would never leave me alone. I kept telling those close to me to pray for me, and I also faced God squarely.”

She recalled visiting the clinic on July 17 for treatment and deciding to spend the night after feeling weak.

She said the doctor informed her the next morning that the baby was on the way, leading to a fast-paced labour that lasted less than three hours.

“Fast forward to Thursday, July 17, our clinic days are Thursdays. I drove myself to the clinic, got some treatment, and felt weak, so I decided to sleep there,” she added.

“On Friday morning, I was getting ready to go home when the doctor in charge asked me to come to the delivery room for a check. She told me to stay back, the baby was coming! My heart skipped.

“I entered the delivery room and began playing the song ‘Omo Oba Ma Beru.’ I went to the restroom and saw that my water had broken.

“When I told the doctor, she said, “No, that’s too fast!” and things started moving quickly. Contractions came and they are no joke. I kept praying, singing, and dancing. I didn’t even realize when I started pinching my doctor!

“As the contractions grew more intense, I didn’t even know where I dropped my phone. Behold, my lovers, all of this took less than three hours and my precious gift from God arrived! I had thought I would be in labor until midnight, but God came through in a miraculous way.

“After almost ten years, I delivered naturally; no C-section, no complications and with the fastest labor recorded in the clinic this year. Mom and daughter are doing fine. Dear God, it can only be You.”

Akintunde welcomed her second child in July and has a daughter from a previous relationship.

The actress has featured in numerous films since making her debut in ‘Oore’ in 2007.