How I Stay Motivated As An Artiste By Martin-Abazie

Juliet Martin-Abazie is a celebrated actress with several screen and stage productions to her credit, including Everyday People, Us, Family Circle, Omalingwa, Fuji House of Commotion, The Offsprings. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, she talks about her role in LADIES & the not so GENTLEMEN, a television drama series currently showing in GOTv and other stations, her experience working with the cast and crew, how she started, and other issues

Congratulations on the premiere of the show LADIES & the not so GENTLEMEN and your acclaimed performance.

Thank you. Thanks for the positive comment.

What is the story behind the story of LADIES & the not so GENTLEMEN?

It’s a story of friendship. A story of friends who had their early days together and as life would have it, one was totally left behind but the others are determined to bring her at par with them.

I am particularly excited about the story because it sheds light on sexual abuse and as a mother of a girl myself I am glad to be adding my voice to the call for behaviour change on the part of all stakeholders. Trust me it’s a well told story that is indeed fresh. Everyone would love LADIES & the not so GENTLEMEN.

Can you relate with the story?

Yes it’s quite relatable. As we go along in life there’re people we meet and bond with so much so that you want to succeed together. The bond is so strong that one’s failure or success becomes a shared experience. Life shouldn’t be about getting ahead all the time.

We need to always look back and check those we left behind. This story is about that kind of bond, sisterhood.

What was production experience like for you?

The production experience was beautiful for me. Besides, my most exciting moments are actually when I’m on a movie set. Working myself through my role and just really absorbing the general ambience and playfulness on set gives me some kind of kicks.

The set of LADIES and the Not so GENTLEMEN was just so relaxing. We were working but not drained. It was comfortable, well planned, great cast, Jennifer Osammor, Lucy Ameh, Darlene Odogbili and many wonderful cast and crew.

And you Tony are a great actor; one of those humble achievers. You are really good. Playing your wife was easy. You brought out the best in me. Me and the girls became truly like sisters. Vicky Amede carefully selected that cast. Everyone played their roles fantastically. I’m happy to have worked with this cast. Great experience.

What should viewers expect?

Viewers should expect a series that’d have them seated and waiting for it to start every Thursday. They should expect prime entertainment, racing hearts, bouts of emotions, laughter, tears and everything in-between. Plus most of their favourite actors will be gracing their screens. I say, win, win, for everyone.

How is this different from your previous jobs?

My role in this series is different from the roles that I’ve played in other series. It’s distinct and one you won’t forget. Challenging to say the least but I’m glad I was chosen to play such a life changing role. I hope I did a good job.

This is the second time you are working with Vicky Amede. She must love you…

Yes I worked with Vicky Amede in “Us” too. Vicky is a special breed; a fantastic writer and producer. She’s calm, cool and collected. Firm about what she wants and follows the vision to the minutest detail. I like the way she approaches people and things. She’s like being home with one’s sister while working.

I connect with people like her. I respect and love Vicky a lot. Yes she must love me… hahahahaha! I no de give wahala.

Tell us how your journey as an actress began?

Besides studying Theatre Arts at the University of Port-Harcourt, my career as an actor started with Tajudeen Adepetu’s “Family Circle” in 1997, where I played Dolapo.

Looking back, would you say you have done well?

That question doesn’t have a yes or a no answer. It’s been ok, but definitely so much more yet to be achieved.

What does it take to be an artiste in Nigeria?

It takes knowing and being confident in your craft, being a member of the Actors Guild of Nigeria and networking within the industry.

People say the film industry is growing but not the actors. Would you agree?

I don’t see how. There will be no film industry without the actor. The film industry does not grow in isolation. We may not be where we aspire to be but we’re definitely making progress.

Do you think that Nigerian actors demand their rights enough?

Don’t they deserve better? No, the Nigerian actors do not demand their rights enough if they demand it at all. So many factors make it difficult. Sure we deserve better.

What were the challenges of working with Vicky Amede?

I had no challenges working with Vicky. The one time I remember having a challenge isn’t something I’ll attribute to Vicky. It was a common challenge producers face when they have to use someone’s house to shoot some scenes.

We met a particularly nasty family who for no reason refused for us to continue recording not minding that we had shot many scenes there already. Their rules were many and we literally walked on eggshells yet they sent us away. Re-doing all those scenes cost Vicky and the actors a lot but, hey, the show must go on.

The show has started airing, what’s the response so far?

The response has been good. Just four episodes and people have started identifying their favourite. I expect a buzz in the coming days.

How do you normally stay motivated in this field?

Working on myself, my craft and knowing that what I do add value to the lives of people and hopefully this time, the story brings about the much needed change in how older men treat girls. If that happens, I would have contributed my quota towards building a better society.

What do you normally look for in a script? Most people say the script has to be right.

Yes the script has to be right and I also have to believe in the role I’m given.

Does LADIES & the not so GENTLEMEN meet your expectations?

Yes, it does meet my expectations and more. It’s a must watch. The story may be far-fetched for some but truth be told, sexual abuse happens in broad daylight these days. I’m happy to be bringing awareness to the menace.

What are the other works you have done?

It’s been a long walk but let me mention some all-time favourites: ‘Everyday People’, ‘Us’, ‘Family Circle’, ‘Omalingwa’, ‘Fuji House of Commotion’, ‘The Offsprings’… etc.

How do you handle production stress?

I always accept the offer of being accommodated while working to take off the stress of travelling back and forth. I sort out things I’m engaged in before going on set so I can keep my focus and be relaxed while working.

Have you been embarrassed as an artiste?

Yes a long time ago.

What happened?

I was in traffic in Anthony area of Lagos, next thing a lady started raining abuses on me. I was first confused because I didn’t know why or who she was. Then she said that on TV I act all nice but there in traffic I wouldn’t let her get in front of me. People started looking at me. I didn’t even notice her before then because I was under stress. What she didn’t know was my car was overheating and I was struggling to get off the traffic and park.

So, how did you handle it

I didn’t say a word. I felt harassed and pissed so I ignored her and continued with my struggle. Hahaha!!! Our unending struggle.

Would encourage your daughter to be an artiste?

Of course my daughter can be whatever she wants to be. If she chooses acting, I pray her time is better than mine for sure. I want my daughter to be better than me in every way. May God go before her.