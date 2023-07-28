How I Stay Mentally, Physically Healthy As An Actor –Oshinaike

Toyin Oshinaike is a veteran actor and theatre director. He has featured in several big stage productions, including as Elesin Oba in Wole Soyinka’s Death and the King’s Horseman, Dozie in Horse On My Back (Afrika Projekt Germany tour, 1998), Obierika in Chinua Achebe’s Things Fall Apart (UK/USA tour, 1999), Mbogeni in Ngema/Mtwa/Simon’s Woza Albert. He has also featured in several film and television productions. In the interview with TONY OKUYEME, he talks about his experiences, the journey so far, his role models, and other issues

What is your greatest strength as an actor?

My greatest strength as an actor is discipline.

Which film or theatre production inspires you the most?

Woza Albert a play by Barney Simon, directed by Niji Akanni

What acting role have you found the most challenging and why?

Mbogeni in ‘Woza Albert’. It was a multiple role with different distinct characters.

Have you ever had to enact a character that was in opposition to your values and morals?

Yes. When I’ve had to play a Paedophile How did you go about it? I had to double my acting courage.

What approach do you use to get into character?

Deep concentration.

Which actors in the industry do you view as role models?

Of course, Olu Jacobs, Joke Jacobs.

If you had personality differences with your performing partner, how would you ensure it did not affect the performance?

Focus more on job

How do you stay mentally and physically healthy as an actor?

Regular mental and physical exercises.

Talent or training, which is more important for an actor?

Talent

How do you respond to negative performance reviews?

By taking notes and corrections.

Did you set out to be an actor?

I worked as a banker for seven years before setting out finally into theatre.

What attracted you to begin a career as an actor?

Passion. When did you start acting and how did it happen? I first forayed into theatre professionally immediately after my secondary school. Then I got into banking and in 1993, after seven years in banking, I decided to fully go into acting.

So, how did it happen?

I started from my secondary school, and then to the church theatre where you really didn’t have any need to be so anxious or scared. In fact, we came on just like we could do it. But I would tell you that when it became more professional was when I knew that it is a different ballgame.

And I would say that my first professional outing was in ‘Crucible’, which was directed by Chuck Mike. Then with Performance Studio Workshop (PSW)/ Collective Artistes Productions. Getting a role in ‘Crucible’ was tough.

We went through tough auditions: after the first audition, you go, then come back again for audition, and if you are shortlisted you come back again for another round of audition and so on… For about a whole month we were going back checking like JAMB results…., and finally was selected.

Of course, it was a different ballgame, different kind of acting, more serious in depth and understanding. You begin to understand your role in the play, your path in the story, style of performance, conviction and so on. It was a serious learning process for me.

Going on stage was also a serious one because in ‘Crucible’ I had to make a face, I had to maintain the face because I played the part of Judge Hathorne, a very serious and wicked looking quiet man. That was my first professional experience as an actor. This was in 1991 or there about.

How is your experience working in the industry been so far?

Challenging and promising.

Which is your best role so far and why?

Werewanle. A role in the just concluded COVENANT tv series. The role resonates with a popular personality.

Tell us something about one of the best experiences of your life?

The ‘Things Fall Apart’ tour of Europe and America.

Describe your last experience on stage and screen, respectively.

Last experience on stage was the production of ‘Our Duke Has Gone Mad Again’directed by Segun Adefila. I was made to dance and act. My last performance on screen was ‘Baso- run Gaa’ directed by Bolanle Austin Peters. It was a fully set up film village experience.

How has the journey been far?

It’s been one laden with ups and downs, but in all, the hope of a more vibrant industry is apparent.

What obstacles have you had to overcome?

Finance, finance, finance.

What are some of the difficulties of the acting business?

Lack of jobs. What advice do you have for young people who are just starting their careers? Discipline and focus. Describe your most challenging role to date. Elesin in Wole Soyinka s ‘Death and the King’s Horseman.

Where do you see your career in five years as an actor and as a filmmaker?

Near Hollywood.