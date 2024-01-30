How I Spent My First Earning As Musician – Shallipopi

Nigerian singer, Crown Uzama, popularly known as Shallipopi has opened up on how he spent his first music earnings.

Speaking in a recent interview with Turntable hosted by rapper, Odumodublvck, Shallipopi was asked how he spent the earnings from his first hit song “Elon Musk”

In response, Shallipopi revealed that he used it to order “oscroh,” which is street slang for sex workers.

Odumodublvck asked, “When Elon Musk blow, wetin be the first thing wey you buy?”

Shallipopi replied, “I chop ham na, normal. I used ham order oscroh (sex workers).”

The ‘Elon Musk’ crooner also revealed why he doesn’t reply to trolls criticising his music on social media.

He said, “When my music was being trolled online, I ignored it because you don’t have to listen to the naysayers. Just keep doing your thing. Who like you like you, who no like you, no like you. Everybody can’t like you,”

Shallipopi also disclosed his relationship status, saying he is currently single.

New Telegraph recalls that Shallipopi rose to prominence last year after his song, ‘Elon Musk,’ became a viral hit.

