How I Secured Cars for 25 Players in A Day From MKO Abiola – James Peters

James Peters is a popular name in Nigerian football as he has been in charge of almost all the various national teams, including the women’s squads, leading Nigeria to her first major final after coaching the Falconets to the final of the 2010 Women’s U-20 World Cup in Germany, losing to the host to return home with the silver. Speaking with CHARLES OGUNDIYA in a no-holds-barred interview, JP, as he is fondly called, said he always resisted the pressure to collect money so as to feature a player in his team. Excerpts:

You have been out of circulation lately; where have you been, sir?

I went to the U.S. after I got relieved of my position in the Nigeria Football Federation. Over there, I did some coaching and also did my knee surgery; the knee cap was completely replaced. I came back to Nigeria and I have not been given anything since then, that’s why you have not been seeing me around.

You were in Ibadan for a scouting programme recently; how do you feel about coming around?

It’s very interesting to come back to this stage. It’s not my life to be out of football, and I found pleasure and happiness here. I’m very happy to be in the football circle again.

Looking at the players there at the scouting programme, what would you say about the talents?

There are rising stars in Ibadan, if they can harness them the state will rise again. I have seen some good talents here and they will go places if properly monitored and mentored.

The Super Eagles recently played some friendly games against Saudi Arabia and Mozambique, do you think these two games are good enough to prepare them for the World Cup qualifiers coming up?

Saudi Arabia is a strong side as a country and we can now see the quality of their league with some top players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and others moving there. The quality of the players in their league will rub off on the national team and we can see that in the game that ended 2-2. The games are not bad at all. It’s good to give them (Super Eagles) an insight to what they will see at the qualifiers. It’s good to give them exposure.

The Africa Cup of Nations is coming up by January, do you think we have a team to win the competition?

Until we test them, we can’t conclude or have an opinion. They already played two friendly games and we have been able to see what they can offer and also what they need to change and adjust to, so let’s see what will happen at the competition and probably future games before the AFCON.

You have been involved in almost all the age grade and also the women’s teams. Can you assess the Super Falcons at the last Women’s World Cup in Australia where they lost to England in the round of 16?

During my time, I went to the finals with the women’s team in Germany in 2010 and we lost to the host country. They should have been able to keep that team together and just add some people to strengthen the team. All the same, they felt what I did was not good enough and they wanted to have a new team. Having a new team now is go- ing to cause a lot of obstruction because they need to understand one another and they have been playing frequently.

If A is going to the left then B should know where the ball is going. They must be able to understand each other and be okay together. In my team, the goal against Mexico at the 2010 U-20 Women’s World Cup in Germany was in the first half through a corner kick. I planned the corner kick just before we entered the field and when they got there they executed exactly what we already planned and the goal came.

Even against the USA in the quarterfinal, we did the same thing. It was a free kick and the ball was put where we outlined and we equalised and won with penalties. They need to play more together instead of bringing new players. That’s very important.

Recently, we have been finding it difficult to compete in different underage competitions, what do you think is wrong?

I can’t say anything about it because whatever I say will be indicting. I think they should find out the correct ages, select them and train them.

At a time, you were the Technical Director of the NFF, would you say the activeness of the technical committee also contributed to the problem?

The women were doing well during my time. They won the Nations Cup during my time. I can’t really say much about that at the moment.

The biggest problem we are having at the moment is the fact that all our teams are currently occupied by players born outside the country with many of them already playing for those countries before changing nationality, do you think this is good enough?

That is bad because the players at home are hungry to prove themselves and if we give them a chance and with good training they will do well. The foreigners have the option, if I’m injured my team will not pay me my salary so if I am playing for the national team, let me play safe so that I can retain my position. The home-based will play and say we want to go all out for the country. They will give all they have to the game and they will get there.

How did the relationship with Abiola Babes begin?

I was the coach of BCC Lions of Gboko at that point and we played Abiola Babes at the FA finals and we all saw what happened. We scored and the referee didn’t allow the goal to stand, they however scored and then we equalised and we went into penalties and we lost which was unfortunate. That’s how I looked at it. If you play the penalty well then you will score.

How did you later become Abiola Babes’ coach?

When I played that final, MKO called me and said coach I want you to come to Lagos on Friday. He didn’t tell me what he wanted. I took a flight and I met him in his Concord Newspapers office. Immediately I entered, he said my coach, I was taken aback. He asked me what I wanted to do at that time and promised to do anything I wanted.

He asked what I wanted and I said I wanted to go to Brazil with my family for the holidays and he asked for our passports and the next day he got the visa for me. He arranged everything for me to go to Brazil. When I came back, he said I was now his coach. I asked to go and take my things and he said I should leave them and he would give me double.

I told him I couldn’t leave my two cars behind, that I needed to go back to take them to Gboko, so when he realized that I already made up my mind to go back for my things, he told me to be safe and return immediately. So, I travelled back to Gboko, I drove one of the cars and Iorfa (Dominic) drove the second one. So, when we returned to Lagos, Iorfa signed, Terfa and Moses Kpakor also signed.

Looking at these players you mentioned, they are doing well despite their retirement from football, what was the discipline like then?

There was great discipline. The players didn’t make decisions anyhow. They didn’t come to training late and they didn’t come to meetings late, if they do, I will stop their salary. I recommended a trailer of cement for all of them. If you are undisciplined, I will stop the cement from coming. They had to be disciplined so that they could get the cement and their salary.

Was the trailer of cement to all of them or for those that were doing well?

Every player had a trailer of cement for the year. We gave it to them to take care of their situations, like if they need to do something at home, for their family and other exigency. It was a way of encouragement for them.

Would you say that made them give their all for the team at the time?

Yes. Even at Abiola Babes that was the same thing. When I got there all the players didn’t have cars and I told the Chief (MKO Abiola) that I couldn’t coach a team where all the players didn’t have cars. He asked how many I wanted and I said 25. We were preparing for a game in Sierra Leone, so he said on my way to the game, I should stop at his house to collect the cheque for the boys to buy the cars.

We went there and played 2-2 draw and we came back and I told them to go to Abeokuta, that I would join them later. I went to his office and he gave me 25 cheques for 25 cars when I returned to Abeokuta, I called all the players, and gave them their cheques to go get their cars. Some bought Peugeot, some others and that was how they all got new cars. The players called me aside and said with what I had done, even if with one leg, they were going to give their all for the club.

What would you say was the difference between your era as a coach under MKO Abiola and now?

During my days I had authority and everything. I could decide who will play and I don’t have to tell him. Nobody was coming to bribe me to play anybody. I just made sure the best was done and this was how we were moving. I can beat my chest about that but other people collected.

There was a news recently by a player who claimed that some coaches do collect bribes, what would you say about this?

I am sure that some coaches do but I have never done that. Many coaches do that even now. Sometimes we have a scrappy team because players give money and we can’t drop them.

What do you think the Super Eagles must do to return to the glory days?

The right thing has to be done. The right administration. Everything has to be done properly. That’s all. If everything is done properly, we will come back to our position. We were fifth in the world at the time, but suddenly we started going down because of this maladministration and collecting cash from the players. I suffered from it when people tried to give me the cash and I was rejected and they took me to the authorities and they warned me and still, I didn’t collect.

Recently, Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, had issues with his club and some people are saying he should leave the club, what would be your advice to him?

He should find his way out of that place because he doesn’t find favour with the officials and the members of the team so they won’t give him the best support he needs. The best thing is for him to go to another club where his services are needed, he should not force himself on the people.

Do you see him winning the African Footballer of the Year award?

If he does not lose confidence, and hope and if he is not disturbed by all these wrangling. If he stays focused, he will make it. If he allows this to disturb his mind then it will be difficult for him.

If you have the opportunity to coach the national team again, are you going to take it?

I will take it because this is my country. When I went to Cairo 91, they gave me a big offer and other players as well. They even sent a lady to come and take my box from our bus but I said I had to go home and told my people. I told her that others would decide to come when I got home and tell the federation. Amuneke (Emmanuel) decided to go and later moved to Barcelona.

The other player, Tijani Babangida, was not coming forth with much information and later moved to Netherlands with the support of Clemens Westerhof.

What would you be remembered for and your memorable moments as the coach of the national team?

I never crashed out anyhow from all the competitions I took part in no matter how bad they were. I always got a medal or I would have forgotten by now. I had bronze in the U-23, silver in the World Cup women’s team and in the Nations Cup I had silver and in the All-African games I had bronze. I didn’t have gold, so that’s the only thing they can use against me.

So, do you think we can have a Nigerian coaching the Super Eagles soon?

I don’t know. It doesn’t seem as if it will happen very soon. They are married to foreign coaches.

And what do you think we can do?

There is nothing we can do except rise up and tell them. If they have a listening ear they will listen.

What would be your take about the league, are you happy with what’s happening in the league?

No, the league is not as flashy as it used to be during our time. The matches are won through buying sometimes and it’s very disappointing.