How I Revived Lookman’s Season –Atalanta Coach

Atalanta coach, Raffaele Palladino, has revealed how he managed to turn Ademola Lookman’s season around amid transfer market speculation.

Palladino said he spoke individually with the Nigerian forward, stressing clarity and shared ambition. “A few words were enough, because he is intelligent and understands immediately.

We both want to take Atalanta as high as possible,” he explained. Palladino praised Lookman’s commitment on both ends of the pitch, highlighting his defensive application as much as his attacking output.

“He is 100% in the game. I’m happy with his goals; he is an essential resource,” the coach added.

Lookman responded with his second Serie A goal of the season in Atalanta’s victory over Fiorentina. It was his fifth strike in six league matches against the Viola, the joint most he has scored against any team in Serie A.