How I Rejected €50,000 Bribe To Include Mikel In Beijing Olympics Squad –Siasia

Former Nigeria U-23 coach, Samson Siasia, has opened up on the behind-the-scenes drama that led to Mikel Obi missing out on the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing.

According to Siasia, he turned down a €50,000 bribe from Mikel’s agent, who wanted the midfielder included in the final squad despite not participating in the qualification campaign.

In an interview with Elegbete TV Sports , the former Super Eagles coach stated that he had earlier pleaded with Mikel, who was playing for Chelsea at the time, to join the national U-23 team for the final qualifying match against Ghana.

However, Mikel reportedly declined, claiming he was busy with club duties. Siasia recalled, “Mikel wasn’t a starter at Chelsea then: he was on the bench.

I told him we had just one game against Ghana to qualify; I pleaded with him to come and help us. But he said no, that he was playing at Chelsea.”

Despite Mikel’s absence, the Nigerian team managed to secure qualification for the Olympics with a goalless draw against Ghana in the decisive match.

According to Siasia, it was only after that qualification that Mikel expressed interest in joining the team for the main tournament.

“After we qualified, his agent came to me and offered me €50,000 so that Mikel could be included in the squad,” Siasia said. “But I told him it was not about the money.

I couldn’t drop any of the boys who fought hard to get us there just to bring in someone who didn’t contribute.” Siasia stood by his decision, saying it was based on fairness and team spirit.

He noted that accepting the bribe would have sent the wrong message to the players who worked hard to qualify.