How I Prevailed On Bode George To Drop Self-Exile Decision In 2023 – Tinubu

…I’ll continue to serve Nigeria within my capacity – George

President Bola Tinubu has explained how he pleaded with the former Deputy National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, not to embark on self-exile in 2023.

Speaking at the 80th birthday of Chief George in Lagos, the President praised the former Military governor of Ondo State for his contribution to nation building.

The President, who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Chief George Akume, said the celebrant has dedicated his life to serving the country with a distinguished career in the military.

Tinubu said: “He made a vow on national television that he would go into exile if I became President of Nigeria. I pleaded with him to have a child’s heart, because we would all remain in Nigeria and work together to achieve the peaceful and prosperous nation of our collective dreams.”

The president revealed that Chief George has been supportive since he assumed office. “Since I became President, Chief George has been very gracious, offering advice and suggestions where necessary through many of his interventions on national issues. I find many of his suggestions very valuable and enriching,” he said.

He added that Chief George remains a leader worthy of admiration despite their differing political affiliations.

“Politically, Chief Olabode George and I have been on opposite sides since 1999. But that has never diminished my admiration for him as a leader in Nigeria and in Lagos, our home state. I know the respect has always been mutual,” he said.

Chief George recounted the lessons taught by life, saying he realised that no nation can be built on anger of divisions.

“At 80, I have learned that no nation is built by anger or division. Nations are built by hope, by love, and by a collective will to rise above selfish hatred,” he said.

He urged leaders to prioritise the country’s interests above personal ambitions, describing unity as the recipe to build the country.

“I urge our leaders across all divides to place Nigeria first, to remember that our children, our grandchildren will inherit whatever we build or we destroy. Let us build a Nigeria where truth is not punished, where competence is rewarded, and where the weak are not forgotten.

“Let us build a nation where unity is not just a slogan but a life reality. To the young people of this country, my sons and daughters, and the future of this great country, I say this with love. Do not give up on Nigeria,” he stated.

Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde disclosed that Chief George intervened when he was nursing the ambition of becoming governor.

He revealed that he faced restrictions from other contenders, accusing the then Minister of Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro, of attempting to prevent him from using the Eleyele parade ground for his governorship declaration.

“In 2014, I started nursing the ambition of becoming the governor of Oyo State, and I was planning a public declaration. We chose the Monogram in Ibadan, but people within the party thought Seyi was only joking.

“I was up against a group at that time. Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, who was the Minister of Defence, made arrangements that led to the military withdrawing the approval earlier granted to us.

“They said there would be no public declaration at Eleyele Monogram. So I ran to Baba and said, ‘This is PDP fighting PDP — why don’t you want me to make my public declaration?’ Baba called everyone, and on the eve of the declaration, the approval was restored.

“I made the public declaration, and that was the beginning of the journey that has brought me here today as the governor of Oyo State,” he said.

He thanked Chief George for his support throughout his political journey. “Let me publicly say thank you so much, Baba, for being part of my political journey,” he said.