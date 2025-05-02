How I Posed As Orthopedic Surgeon To Dupe People Online –Traffic Victim

Share

…says he was given food once a day

A 20-year-old man, Joshua Ekene, has revealed how he was lured to Ghana under the pretence that he would work in a company as a graphic designer, but was forced to dupe people online while the proceeds went to another man in Nigeria.

The victim who was among 229 other Nigerians repatriated from Ghana by the Economy and Organised Crime Office in Ghana, with assistance from the Nigeria High Commission, Ghana and the Nigeria Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), told our correspondent, during a joint press briefing at the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons in Lagos, how he met an area brother in Benin that lured him to Ghana, telling him that there is a lucrative job for him there as a graphic designer.

Ekene said he decided to follow the man because after he graduated from his graphic class, he had not been doing anything.

Genesis

According to him, “On April 17, 2023, when I was complaining to my area brother in Benin, Edo State that after I completed my training in graphics designing, I was not doing anything, he then told me he has a job for me in Ghana that when I get there I will make it quickly unlike in Nigeria.

“After thinking about it, I told him I was ready to go with him to Ghana and he promised me a good job in a company in Ghana where graphic designer is needed and warned me not to tell my parents about the trip, we went through road to Ghana from Republic of Benin, Togo and then Ghana.”

He added: “When I got to Ghana, I was treated well and I rested for three days, after which I demanded that he take me to the company he promised me to work as a graphic designer.

“He kept promising me that he will take me there, after a week he took me to a house where I found different youths from Nigeria working on laptops. I was told to join them in the room.

I spent two days again in the room doing nothing, we were 25 boys in the room including me. “The third day I was given a laptop and taught on what to do and how to do it. I was then told to pose as an orthopedic surgeon on the Internet to dupe foreigners.

Every money I made from the Internet fraud goes to the Chairman in Nigeria, the person that took me to Ghana is also working for the Chairman as a coordinator on the new recruits.

“I spent two years in the room without seeing sun, but some people I met in the room when I got there had escaped. I tried to return to Nigeria, but I was told I cannot go, that I have not finished what I started, which was why I spent two years in Ghana.”

“Why I was in the room, I was only given food just once a day, we usually eat by 6pm in the evening till the following day. It was hell for me in Ghana.

Two people fainted in the room because of the condition of the room, I also fell sick twice in the room, I thought I will die that fateful day, they don’t take us to hospital for fear of being arrested, but only gave us paracetamol. It was because we were not given regular food that I had ulcer in the place.”

Mode of operation “After I was given a laptop to work, I was told to chat with different clients everyday, we started chatting with clients from 10:45pm till 6am the following day.

Yet the money goes to the Chairman, we were only working as slaves. I posed as an orthopedic surgeon online to deceive ‘clients’. “I lied to the ‘clients’ I was chatting with that I was sent to overseas, but caught up with war and I needed assistance to return to my home country.

I received a lot of money ranging from five to one thousand dollars, including items like phones, Tabs, shoes and clothes. It is the master who received everything.

The fateful day police came to rescue us, I was happy. “I was happy because I knew I will be going back to Nigeria to my parents after over two years. I am grateful to God I am back home. I regret going to Ghana, I wasted two years of my life serving one person.”

Another victim

Another victim told New Telegraph that he was lured to Ghana under the pretense to work as a barber in a five star hotel in there, only to be given a laptop to work as a fraudster.

The 30-year-old, man, Justus Okey, said his childhood friend who resides in Ghana told him to come over that he wanted to open a barbing salon and he needed his service.

Okey said that was how he traveled to Ghana by road, after resting for two days, he was given a laptop to work as an Internet fraudster, chatting with clients to make money.

“When I inquired from him why he gave me the laptop, he told me he lured me to Ghana for me to work for him. Before I started the work he locked me up along with other boys working for him in a room in an estate.

We don’t go out. “I was still learning the act when police came and rounded everyone up in the estate where they locked us up and moved us to Nigeria. I only spent a year in Ghana, I met some people in the apartment who have spent three to five years working for him and he’s living large.”

The two victims were rescued along with 229 trafficked victims back to Nigeria with the assistance of the Nigeria High Commission in Ghana.

Ghana police

According to the Staff Officer, Dominic Mensah, who is in charge of Human Trafficking at Economy and Organised Crime Office in Ghana, they got information about the estate where the victims were camped and moved in two weeks ago, but struck last week.

Mensah said some of the victims have spent four to five years in Ghana, before they were rescued in an estate where they were lodged by the traffickers.

“When we stormed the estate where the victims were lodged, we rescued under- age boys, youths and adult in the building and the twenty seven suspects who trafficked the victims to Ghana to service them.

“We decided to bring the victims back to Nigeria, because some of them were complaining of illnesses and to avoid crisis, Ghanaian government decided to bring them back to Nigeria and handed them over to the National Agency for the Prohibition of trafficking in Persons and Nigeria Diaspora Commission for further investigation and profiling of the rescued victims.

“The owner of the estate where the victims resides have also been arrested and undergoing trial in Ghana and every other person who is involved in the act will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.

Youths should stop being deceived, money is not flowing on Ghana’s road, always let your parents know who you are relating with to avoid being trafficked.

“Some Nigerians are using the victims in cyber activities, where the victims are camped in houses in about 50 estate, while about 26 houses are being used for the act. We have to do a lot of verification before we struck and rescued them. “The main chairman of the gang is in Nigeria.

The 27 we arrested are the ones fronting for the chairman in Nigeria. Yes, we have Ghanaians who are working with them in the act, we have people in Ghana who are behind the Nigerians.”

NIDCOM

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, admonished the victims not to be ashamed of their situation, but should be focused on what next.

She said, “we received you on behalf of President Bola Tinubu, the President cares about you and every other Nigerian irrespective of the country they resides.

“As a youth, you should hold your head up and work hard to become what you want to be, for those of you who want to return to school, you will go back and for those who want to learn a trade we will do that for you through your various state government.

Some of the places they tell you to go Nigeria is better than them. “I also want to thank all stakeholders involved in your returning home, Chief Calistus Elozieuwa, Chairman Nigeria in Diaspora and Nigeria High Commission, the transportation fare was made possible by Wema Bank.

Among the rescued victims were four girls.” She added that, traffickers will be shamed as those who traffic drugs are being shamed. “They will not go scot free, they will be punished for their act anywhere they are.

By the grace of God you will become whatever you want to be by God’s grace. “Awareness is important and NAPTIP have been doing that for long.

You will be surprise that you still see people going to Ghana again, International Organisation Migration is tired of bringing Nigerians back from Libya, massive awareness campaign, family also involved in luring their family to Ghana.

Dabiri-Erewa also thanked the first lady, Mrs.Oluremi Tinubu for transporting the victims back to Nigeria safely.

