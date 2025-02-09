How I Overcame Budget Challenges To Attract Projects To Akoko Constituency – Ehindero

Share

A member representing Akoko Northeast and Northwest Federal Constituency of Ondo State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Ifeoluwa Ehindero, has detailed how he leveraged contacts and lobbied colleagues to attract projects to the constituency after assuming office at a time when the budgeting process had already been concluded.

Speaking in an interview in Abuja, Ehindero said this predecessor’s exceptional template helped him navigate the challenges he faced as a new lawmaker.

Acknowledging the support of the Speaker, of the House of Representatives, Hon Tajudeen Abbas, for his success as a lawmaker, Ehindero said he had facilitated the provision of medical equipment for 12 primary healthcare centres and installed industrial boreholes in many communities.

He added that he had championed a bill to establish the Federal College of Education in the constituency.

He said: “Stepping into office, I had to hit the ground running to uphold the high standards he set. When I assumed office in February 2024, the national budget had already been concluded, which meant I had to build relationships, leverage networks, and lobby strategically to secure projects for my constituency.

“Through this, we successfully influenced the construction of six blocks of classrooms within a short period. I sincerely appreciate Rt. Hon. Dr Tajudeen Abbas, the Speaker of the 10th National Assembly, for his unwavering support.

“He has been an outstanding leader, always prioritizing the needs of our constituents.

“We have also facilitated the provision of medical equipment for 12 primary healthcare facilities and installed industrial solar-powered boreholes across several communities.

“Additionally, more projects are in the pipeline, and we expect to commence commissioning within the next few months.”

