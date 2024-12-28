How I Narrowly Escape Death In Yemen Airport Attack – WHO Chief

Share

The leader of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Saturday said he narrowly escaped death in fatal Israeli strikes on the airport in Yemen’s Huthi rebel-held capital.

Speaking on BBC radio, Tedros said his ears were still ringing following Thursday’s attack as he prepared to board a flight in Sanaa.

He, however, stressed that the protection of civilian installations under international law must be respected.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that Israeli air strikes hit Sanaa’s international airport and other targets in Yemen on Thursday.

The attacks against what Israel’s military described as rebel military targets marked the second time since December 19 that Israel has hit targets in Yemen after rebel missile fire towards Israel.

