How I Met My Husband – Ekene Umenwa

Award-winning Nollywood actress, Ekene Umenwa has opened up on her marital journey and how she met her husband, Alexson Kleason.

The couple who recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary, marking the special occasion with heartfelt messages, admiration, and stunning family photos opened up about pre-marriage secrecy.

Speaking in a recent interview, Ekene Umenwa disclosed that she met her husband through a business connection five years ago.

According to the actress, their business relationship evolved from a close connection with her husband to developing romantic feelings first, which she eventually reciprocated, leading to marriage.

According to Ekene, she kept her marriage under wraps due to her preference for privacy, revealing that she wouldn’t have publicly announced it if not for the wedding being imminent.

Speaking on the potential impact of marriage on her fan base, Ekene Umenwa emphasized, “I didn’t build my fan base, God did. My fans are organic and love me for who I am”.

