How I Made The Beloved – Enea Kelvin

When Germany-based Nigerian gospel singer, Enea Kelvin, received the conviction to make her album, The Beloved, he knew that she wanted to make a project about the love of God and how real it felt to her.

“The message is actually the love of God because I’ve seen God’s love,” she says. “God loves me so so much, because of the circumstances that have happened around me, God has proven that he loves me. I am different. I’m his beloved. When you listen to some of the songs, they just try to portray God’s love towards man. What God can do for you if you believe in him.”

While achieving this was hugely important to her, she also wanted the album to reflect the pulse of her Nigerian identity and how she navigates the world with a vibrant cultural underpinning. So, deciding on which producers to collaborate with was a unique challenge at first as he first worked with a number of Germany-based producers who often didn’t understand what she was going for. Eventually, she found a producer who understood her vision.

“I have Teaklets,” she says of her primary collaborator on The Beloved. “He’s one of the major producers I’ve worked with. He’s a nice person. Really nice guy. In the album, out of 11 songs, he produced 7 of them. I’ve also worked with Dalorbeats. And I’ve worked with Sunny P. Sunny P produced one song for me. Dalorbeats has produced one.

He’s working on one right now. That’s two songs together And then, Teaklets is the main producer.”

Speaking of the obstacles involved in bringing the album to life, she says, “The challenging part is you are not there to say exactly what you want, you are not there one-on-one to work with the producer.

“The producer doesn’t know what you are trying to portray. You just tell him the idea of what you have, and he goes ahead and produces and sends it back to you. You have no option but to work with what you have. If not, you’ll have to reproduce.

“I’ve done some songs severally. I had to waste money because of satisfaction. It also happens when you have producers on the ground, but it should be better when you are on the ground.

“So, because of that, I’ve had to reproduce songs again and again. I’m alone here when I go to voice it. It’s also challenging to go alone to the studio. You don’t have your producer there to say, “Okay, no.” He did the production, but I mean. But he’s not there to put you right. That’s also challenging.”

After years of attempting to bring this vision to life, Enea Kelvin finally produced a body of work that is a vibrant blend of her soulful appreciation of God’s love and her understanding of it. Songs like “It All Belong To You.”

“Your Love,” and “Oghene Doh” aptly blend her cultural heritage with her musical message and the singer is pleased to be able to finally share these songs with her fans.

“This is the time,” she says. “It’s long overdue. There are some songs that God has blessed us with that I believe will reach out to people and bless them. It’s a whole body of work. I got the conviction, and we are ready. We are ready to go out.”