How I Made My First Million – Nons Miraj

Share

Popular Nigerian content creator and Nollywood actress, Nons Miraj has shed light on her journey to financial success and the struggles that eventually led to her breakthrough in the entertainment industry.

Speaking in a recent interview, Nons Miraj with whose real name is Chinonso Ukah and a comedienne shared the humble beginnings on how she made her first million without bending over for any man.

She revealed that her career initially began in Nollywood, but the financial returns were not encouraging.

She said, “It was rubbish money; unlike a salary job where you make 70K monthly, they pay you 90K after shooting for three months. It was not worth it.”

“Seeking a better income, Nons Miraj ventured into buying and reselling perfumes and jewelry. “I would go to Balogun market, buy perfumes and jewelry for N3K and sell them at N50K. I divided the profit into two: one for my piggy bank and the other to fund my life,” she said.

Although she acknowledged attracting attention from men during that period, she was clear that none were financial sponsors. She added: “Men were coming but not the type you think will sponsor your life. I was in a relationship but not in the sugar daddy vibe.” READ ALSO: VeryDarkMan Accuses Nons Miraj, Ashmusy Of Sleeping With Rich Men.

Nons Miraj Launches App For Singles To Find Genuine Relationships.

Nons Miraj Slams Fish Pie Seller Over Comment Of Being Used, Dumped Her big break came when she fully embraced content creation. With her growing presence on social media, her income from acting also increased. She continued: “I was saving with my mum, I had my own savings, my salon was there, and acting started paying N300K after social media presence.” The transformation of her brand into “Ada Jesus” marked a turning point. It brought endorsement deals and helped her earn her first $20,000, especially after venturing into her YouTube series, Love Show. She concluded, “I didn’t wait for a man to give me; my pride grew when I started making more money. There’s nothing I couldn’t give myself.” Nons Miraj’s story is a testament to resilience, smart hustling, and self-reliance in a world where many often assume wealthy male sponsors must back female success. Watch the video below: https://x.com/instablog9ja/status/1910064845053190365?s=46

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

