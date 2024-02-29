‘How I Lured, Killed Seven Women Through Dating App’ – Ritualist

A suspected ritual killer, Adebayo Olamide Azeez, on Thursday, revealed how he lured seven women through a dating app, “mychat” and killed them for ritual purposes.

The 32-year-old Adebayo confessed to being a member of a ritualist gang that specialised in killing women and selling their body parts for money ritual.

The operatives of the Ogun State command had earlier arrested and paraded members of the gang, namely: Moses Abidemi Awuraji, Oluwo Samuel Monday, Peter Oluwalolese, Jamiu Yusuf, Akinwunmi Ifatosin, Sheriff Agbai and Osojieahen Alioneitouria.

They were all arrested for allegedly killing a 35-year-old woman, Sulaimon Adijat for a money ritual.

Adebayo who had been on the run, but was later arrested by the police said he joined the gang in September last year and has participated in the killing of seven women.

Adebayo was paraded before journalists in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital on Thursday.

The State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu while parading the suspect said he was arrested on Friday, February 23 from his hideout.

Alamutu said the suspect conspired with Moses Abidemi Awuraji, a herbalist to kill the victims for a money ritual.

“The suspects strangulated their victims to death dismembered their body parts and sold them to Oluwo Monday Samuel and Alfa Ariwo (who is still at large) for ritual purposes.

“The three suspects confessed to the killing of ten different ladies at the Igbo Olomi residence of Moses Abidemi”, Alamutu said.

Narrating how he lured and killed the victims, Adebayo said, “I got the ladies from MyChat, which is a hookup app. I just told them that I wanted to hookup with them whenever Moses Abidemi Awuraji contacted me that they needed human body parts.

“They will call me that they need body parts, I will go on the app and chat the ladies for hookup. I don’t know the ladies before, we don’t have any conversations before, I only talk to them on the app. I ask if they are available and we negotiate on the amount they want to collect, when we reach an agreement, I will send my address to them and they will come over to me at Atan-Ota.

“I will pick them up and call Moses Abidemi Awuraji that they are around, I will then take them to Moses Abidemi Awuraji’s house in Igbo Olomi, Atan-Ota and inside his sitting room we will kill them.

Abidemi’s wife (Awuraji Mariam) will pin their legs down while I strangle them.

“I joined the gang in September of 2023 and we have killed seven ladies. These are the ladies that I brought to the house that we killed.

“I don’t know what they use the corpses of the ladies for, my job is just to source for the ladies and bring them in. They don’t usually tell me the amount they will give, at times, they will pay me N30,000, and other times, they will give me N40,000.

“I can’t say no to them whenever they ask me to bring the ladies. I don’t know who they sell the body parts to and I don’t ask them about it, my own is just to source the ladies and collect my money.”

Meanwhile, Alamutu said the command is working assiduously to unravel the identity of other victims.

He urged members of the public with missing relatives to report to the police with photographers of the missing persons.