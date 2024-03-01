How I Lured, Killed 7 Women Through Dating App – Ritualist

A suspected ritual killer, Adebayo Olamide Azeez, yesterday revealed how he lured seven women through a dating app, “mychat” and killed them for ritual purposes. The 32-year-old Adebayo confessed to being a member of a gang of ritualist who specialise in killing women and selling their body parts for money ritual.

Operatives of the Ogun State police command had earlier arrested and paraded other members of the gang, namely: Moses Abidemi Awuraji, Oluwo Samuel Monday, Peter Oluwalolese, Jamiu Yusuf, Akinwunmi Ifatosin, Sherifff Agbai and Osojieahen Alioneitouria.

They were all arrested for allegedly killing a 35-year-old woman, Sulaimon Adijat, for money ritual. Adebayo who had been on the run, but was later arrested by the police said he joined the gang September last year and has participated in the killing of seven women.