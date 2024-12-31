Share

Nollywood actor and Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) two-term housemate, Pere Egbi, has taken to his social media page to disclose how he lost over 100 million in cinema, citing the issues surrounding Nollywood and Cinemas in the country.

Pere made this disclosure while reacting to a video made by fellow actor, Femi Branch, lamenting the negative trends of cinemas in the country.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Femi Branch had warned cinemas to stop the habit of promoting other movies above others, among other pressing issues.

Weighing in on the issue, Pere lamented to bring a victim of the issue.

He disclosed that he invested N150 million of his personal funds, and borrowed an additional N11 million to fund one of his movies, but noted that the returns on the movie were poor.

The reality TV star maintained that this was due to hiding of films and poor screen time by cinemas.

He stated, “Dear Femi Branch, I came across your video, and I want to say thank you for speaking out on this issue. Every single thing you said is pure facts. Honestly, I was planning to wait until the end of January 2025 before making any moves, but at this point, I’m saying, let’s go.

“As for Netflix and Prime Video, till today, The Silent Intruder is on neither. Story here and there! Over 150 million naira of my personal funds went into making that film. Plus 11 million naira were taken from someone who invested.

“Till today I haven’t been able to pay back that person because I haven’t recovered money spent. My film made just 53 million in cinemas and got just a little over 8 million from it. Netflix I don’t see, Prime Video I do see!

“It’s the shit that new producers and many producers like myself have to deal with. I’m still on that fight!”

