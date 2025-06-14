How I Leveraged My Dads Popularity To Grow in Nollywood –Midebams

Share

Nollywood actress, Olamide Ewaoluwatomi Ban-meke, better known as Midebams, a daughter of a famous Yoruba actor, Segun Ogungbe, has revealed how her father’s popularity paved way for her in the industry.

“Being a daughter of a famous actor has been amazing and a big blessing which comes with a lot of Midebams pressure because the expectations are high. People set high standards for people like us because of the successes of our parents and one is constantly under that pressure of not wanting to disappoint. “My dad’s popularity has had a great influence over my career growth, but my hard work and dili-gence have brought me this far,” she stated. Midebams, who considered her pretty face as her selling point, loves to immerse herself into any charac- ter she’s given and bring authenticity to the role.

Sharing her thoughts about bullying in the industry, especially by senior colleagues, Midebams, who said she has experienced bullying a couple of times in the industry, said that it’s mostly about inferiority complex. “In my own point of view, I think some of them don’t want you to grow. Some don’t want you to be like them even if you’re looking up to them, and I see that as an inferiority complex,” she said.

Speaking about her ideal man and the qualities she looks out for in a man, she said; “I love someone who is God fearing, responsible and very understanding.”

