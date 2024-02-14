How I Knew My Husband Was The Right Man – Veekee James

Famous fashion designer, Veekee James, has revealed how she knew her husband, Femi was the right man for her to marry.

According to her, She knew Femi was the right man for her, because he aligned with her no sxx before marriage policy.

New Telegraph reports that the couple recently tied the knot in an elaborate ceremony in Lagos that attracted many dignitaries in the country.

Sharing the highlight video of the wedding on her Tiktok page, @veekeejames, she listed the 10 qualities that stood out for her in her husband.

READ ALSO:

Listing the first qualities, she said her husband brought her so much peace, and he is also the most humble man she knows.

Speaking further, she added that his kindness extends to everyone and not just her, while also stating that he loves to eat a lot and takes anything she gives him.

The celebrity stylist claimed that her husband is very intentional about his care for her and also sends her flowers as if his life depended on it.

Knowing how big she is in the fashion industry, he is her biggest fan and always wants her to win.

Finally, she noted that he takes perfect pictures of her and his love for her mirrors God’s love.