How I Killed My Childhood Friend, Stole His Motorcycle – Suspect

A murder suspect, Dolapo Babalola has told the Ondo State Police Command how he used a stone and a stump to kill his childhood friend in Okeigbo in the Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo Local Government Area of the state. Babalola said he killed his friend intending to steal his motorcycle which he sold to a buyer at Ibadan, Oyo State at the sum of N130,000. He dumped the remains in a nearby bush and covered him with tree branches. Speaking with journalists, Babalola, who said he is a serial motorcycle thief, blamed the killing of Opeyemi Oyelakin, his childhood friend, on the devil.

The Commissioner of Police, Abayomi Oladipo, paraded Babalola, 39 in Ondo in Ondo West Local Government Area of the state for the alleged crime. Speaking with reporters, Babalola said: “It is the work of the devil, I can’t explain because this person that we are talking about is my close friend. He is a close friend of mine. Truly his bike is not the first bike I will ever snatch, but I have never killed before. Even those that are not related to me I snatched bikes from them and I did not even do anything harmful to them, but this one is just a coincidence.”

The police boss said on March 25, a complaint was received from Ondo Town, that a motorcycle with registration number KAK 136 VF was stolen on 15/3/2024 while the rider, Evangelist Opeyemi Oyelakin was nowhere to be found. Consequent to this report, he said detectives swung into action and arrested one Babalola Dolapo Daniel same date. During interrogation, the suspect confessedthat the said Opeyemi Oyelakin ‘deceased’ was his childhood friend, whom they had not seen for a very long time until March 14. The CP said “On 15/3/2024, the suspect and one Sikiru Mutiu aka S.K deceived the said Opeyemi Oyelakin, ‘deceased’ to carry them on motorcycle to where they have farm at Oke-Igbo Area “As soon as they dropped, Sikiru Mutiu aka S.K gripped him from behind while he used a stick and stone to hit him on his head, the victim died, and the corpse was dragged to a shallow pit, they covered it with leaves before his motorcycle was stolen.”