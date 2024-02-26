How I Kill My Friend After Taking ICE – Suspect

A suspected murderer, Peter Adebayo has opened up to the Ondo State Police Command that he killed his friend identified as Lekan after he took a hard drug known as ice.

Adebayo was arrested after he used a gas cylinder to hit his friend Lekan on the head leading to his death in the Ireakari-Oloko junction area of Akure, the state capital.

A source said the suspect had been arrested by men of the state police command while the body of the deceased had been taken to the morgue.

The source who narrated that incident said the two friends were indigenes of Ede, Osun state. According to him, Adebayo had taken a substance commonly known as ice, a crystal form of amphetamine-based drugs, shortly before killing his friend.

The source explained that the pipes used to take the ice were found in their room, and noted that both the suspect and his victim took the hard drug before the incident happened.

The source said it was another friend of the victim who raised an alarm when he discovered the deceased in a pool of blood.

The source said: “We still don’t know why he killed his friend. When we asked him, he was saying unintelligible things. Both of them are from Ede town.

“It was the shouts of one of their friends, who hails from Delta state, that attracted our attention to the incident. When we got into the room, we found Lekan in a pool of blood. He was still breathing. But shortly after, he died. We had to invite the police.

“Their Delta friend said Lekan was with him outside and that the victim later went into the room to help him bring his phone charger. He said after waiting for about 15 minutes and Lekan didn’t come out, he had to go and check what had happened to him.

“According to him, he was prevented from entering the room by Adebayo, who said Lekan had gone out. But his pair of slippers were at the entrance. The boy had to go and peep through the window to find out what happened. It was then he saw Lekan lying on the floor covered with blood.”

Narrating what led him to kill his friend, Adebayo said he was the only one who took ice while the deceased smoked cigarettes. He confessed that he killed his victim with a gas cylinder.

The State Police Public Relations Officer ( PPRO), Olufunmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the incident. Odunlami said the case has been transferred to the state CID for future investigation.