How I Juggle Work And Family Life –Mo Abudu

Chief Executive Officer of EbonyLife Me- dia, Mo Abudu, says her work life has made her children more independent. Mo got married to Tokunbo Abudu. They are blessed with two children — Temidayo and Adekoyejo. The union, however, hit the rocks over undisclosed reasons. In a recent interview with BBC Pidgin, the media executive opened up about how she juggles work and family as a single parent.

The 59-year-old media mogul claimed that her children and family are “the most important thing to me”. Abudu said being a “hard-working” mother has made her children “independent and strong”. She also said she has set an example for her kids to emulate. “Women can multitask. God has blessed us with that. And I use it to its fullest.

I think what is important is that you make sure that you have children who understand that they have a working mother like I do. They know that they have a working mother like me. And they give me space,” she said. “They know that mum is working. But whenever I have to be there. I am always there there.

“My mum, my children, my family are the most important thing to me. So I am always going to make time when I need to make time. But I also know that it has made my children independent. It has made them strong. “And they know that they also need to work as hard as their mother does. Because that is the example that I have set for them. That is the example their parents have set for them. Including their father.”