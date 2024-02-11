How I Introduced 9ice To His Ex-Wife But Snubbed During Wedding – Ruggedman

Nigerian rapper, Michael Ugochukwu Steven, better known as Ruggedman has revealed how he didn’t get an invite to his colleague, 9ice’s wedding, despite being the one who introduced him to his ex-wife, Toni Payne.

According to Ruggedman, he received a call from 9ice’s ex-wife one fateful Saturday, informing him that it was their wedding day and that her husband instructed her not to invite him.

Speaking in an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, Ruggedman said, “I introduced 9ice to Toni Payne but 9ice didn’t invite me to his wedding with her.

“One Saturday morning, I woke up to a call from Toni Payne. She was like, ‘Ahn ahnn! Where are you now?’ I said, ‘Where am I what? I am at home?

“She said they were getting married that day. I asked her why didn’t she tell me and she said she wanted to but 9ice said she shouldn’t tell me.”

New Telegraph recalls that 9ice and Toni Payne broke up 10 years ago after the singer accused his wife of having an extramarital affair with Ruggedman.

Their conflict also led to the exchange of song tracks between 9ice and Ruggedman, who vehemently denied the allegations.

However, years after, it was gathered that that duo reportedly squashed their beef.